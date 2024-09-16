Agriculture Viticulture & Oenology
    South Africa Wine launches graduate programme to build industry talent

    16 Sep 2024
    South Africa Wine has launched its 2024 Graduate Placement Programme, aimed at developing future professionals in the South African wine industry. The initiative connects talented tertiary graduates, with a focus on Black graduates as defined by BEE codes, with member companies for fixed-term placements lasting 6-12 months across the industry's value chain.
    Source: leohau via Pixabay

    Empowering future leaders in SA wine

    The programme covers a wide range of positions, including viticulture, winemaking, logistics, export management, and industrial engineering, ensuring a comprehensive approach to addressing the skills needs of the entire industry.

    "We believe in the transformative power of skills development," says Kachné Ross, people and skills development manager at South Africa Wine. "By facilitating meaningful placements for graduates within our member companies, we are not only advancing individual growth but also strengthening the industry's capacity for innovation and sustainability."

    In partnership with Agrijob, South Africa Wine will provide recruitment services free of charge to member companies. Agrijob will work closely with businesses to match them with suitable graduates, handling everything from initial consultations to the final placement.

    South Africa Wine also directly contributes R5,000 monthly to the salary of each placed graduate, helping companies offer competitive compensation while alleviating some of the financial burdens of hiring new talent.

    Building the future of wine

    "The Graduate Placement Programme is not just about filling jobs," says Ross, "it’s about investing in the future of the wine industry. We are committed to helping create a more inclusive, skilled workforce that can lead the industry into a new era of growth and innovation.

    "We call on wine businesses across South Africa to support this initiative and take an active role in developing the next generation of industry leaders. By participating in the Graduate Placement Programme, you will benefit from the skills and fresh perspectives of talented young professionals and contribute to the long-term success and diversity of the industry."

    Employers interested in the programme should email Ross at az.oc.eniwas@enhcak or call 021 276 0450. Ross will coordinate with Agrijob to initiate the process.

