South Africa, GEF host international environmental action seminar

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE), along with the Global Environment Facility (GEF), will host the GEF Expanded Constituency Workshop for the Southern Africa region from 20 - 23 January in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Narend Singh, will deliver the opening remarks at the four-day workshop, where 10 participating countries will discuss strategies and opportunities to strengthen environmental actions and generate lasting environmental benefits for people and planet.

The participants include government officials, international agencies, multilateral environmental agreements, and civil society organisations.

The Expanded Constituency Workshop will focus on the GEF approach on "Integration for Impact", highlighting the importance of unified approaches to invest in global environmental benefits across GEF’s focal areas.

The workshop will also include a site visit to a GEF project in South Africa, providing practical insights into the application of integrated strategies.

“During the workshop, the participants will visit the project 'Building a resilient and resource-efficient Johannesburg: Increased access to urban services and improved quality of life', which is being implemented by the DFFE, the Development Bank of South Africa and the United Nations Environment Programme with funding by the GEF to promote sustainable urban development,” the department said.