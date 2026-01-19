South Africa
    Sonic branding a strategic differentiator in a distracted world

    In a world of endless content and constant competition, being noticed is no longer enough. Brands have to be recognised quickly and consistently.
    19 Jan 2026
    
    A short, distinctive sound — often referred to as a sonic logo or audio mnemonic — acts as an audio signature that helps audiences recognise a brand instantly, sometimes even before a logo appears (Image source: © 123rf )
    A short, distinctive sound — often referred to as a sonic logo or audio mnemonic — acts as an audio signature that helps audiences recognise a brand instantly, sometimes even before a logo appears (Image source: © 123rf 123rf)

    In saturated and highly competitive categories, many brands have a similar problem: audiences may remember an advert, but not the brand behind it.

    Visual identity is no longer enough to guarantee recognition, especially when content is consumed quickly, passively, and often with divided attention.

    “This is where sonic branding is becoming a strategic differentiator,” explains Ling Ganya, senior marketing manager at Vouch SA.

    A short, distinctive sound — often referred to as a sonic logo or audio mnemonic — acts as an audio signature that helps audiences recognise a brand instantly, sometimes even before a logo appears.

    “As the country’s first hybrid financial advisory platform, our job went beyond launching a brand and into launching a new business concept.

    “Developing a distinct brand sound was a deliberate move to build a distinctive brand asset that improves recognition and brand association and helps the brand stand out in a saturated market.”

    Developing the sound of Vouch

    Vouch’s brand sound was developed through a highly collaborative process designed to balance strategy, creativity and brand consistency, with careful attention to the emotions the sound should trigger and the behaviours it should encourage.

    “The process was intentional,” says Ganya.

    “We partnered closely with the team at Audiomilitia, including their sound psychologist, to make sure the sound wasn’t just distinctive, but emotionally accurate.

    “It was important that the notes we landed on genuinely reflected the Vouch story and evoked trust, reassurance, and confidence.”

    Ganya notes that the teams went through roughly 19 sound options, across three rounds of approvals, before landing on what is now recognised as the sound of Vouch.

    “If sound is going to become a long-term brand asset that cuts through the noise, it needs to be treated with the same seriousness as brand name, logo, and visual identity,” she says.

    Importantly, the team engineered the sound to work across multiple formats, including social, digital, radio and longer-form content, giving it longevity rather than being a once-off campaign element.

    “In today’s environment, you have seconds to create recognition. A sonic identity gives you a shortcut that works even when people aren’t watching,” says Ganya.

    Vouch’s investment in a sonic identity reflects a wider shift in marketing toward building recognition through multi-sensory branding that functions across every platform and every attention state.

    Vouch's sonic identities:

    The strategic case for sonic branding

    Sound has long been part of advertising, but today its role is expanding rapidly.

    “Audiences frequently engage with media in ways that reduce visual attention, like scrolling while commuting or while watching TV.

    “A consistent sonic signature gives brands a powerful way to maintain recognition even when attention is fragmented,” says Ganya.

    Research in both academic marketing literature and industry effectiveness studies suggests that consistent sonic cues can help consumers correctly connect a piece of advertising to the right brand.

    This becomes especially valuable in categories where competitors use similar visual language, price messaging, and product claims.

    “The brands that win are not always the loudest, they are the easiest to recognise,” adds Ganya.

    She notes that the difference between a short-lived jingle and a true sonic identity is consistency and ownership.

    “To function as a brand asset, a sound must be distinctive, easily remembered, repeatable, format flexible, and aligned to brand personality. It should really sound like the brand.”

    Under-utilised by local brands

    Vouch CEO, Vera Nagtegaal, believes that sonic branding is hugely under-utilised by local brands.

    “As part of Kagiso Media Radio, our team has a deep understanding of audiences in South Africa and what appeals to them; and as an innovative and tech-driven business, our sonic branding strategy is aimed at setting our brand apart.”

