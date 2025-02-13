Sassa Gold cards to stop working on 28 February 2025 - beneficiaries urged to replace them

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank have appealed to social grant beneficiaries to replace their Sassa Gold Cards with the new Postbank Black Cards by 28 February 2025.

The new Postbank Black Card for Sassa beneficiaries. The current Gold Cards will expire on 28 February 2025 and social grant beneficiaries are urged to get their new cards before then. Photo supplied by Sassa

On Wednesday, the Agency warned that beneficiaries without the new Postbank cards could have trouble with their transactions after the deadline.

All current Sassa Gold Cards will stop working on 28 February 2025, irrespective of the expiry date written on the card.

The Sassa grants payments that started in the week of 4 to 6 February 2025 will be the last payments that will be made with Sassa Gold Cards.

“Did you know that Sassa Gold Cards will stop working on 28 February 2025? Get your Postbank Black Card today.

“Please go to your nearest Postbank site, which is mainly located at one of the retailers near you, which include Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Usave and Boxer to get your Postbank Black Card,” the Agency said.

The new Postbank Black Cards work on all the National Payment System channels such as ATMs, retailers' point-of-sale machines and any place that accepts a bank card.

“There is no waiting period for when the Postbank Black Cards can be used for transactions. Sassa social grant beneficiaries will continue enjoying the same benefits that they are getting from the Gold Cards when switching to the new Postbank Black Cards,” Sassa said.

The benefits include one free card replacement per year, three free withdrawals in stores per month and one free monthly statement over the counter.

The Agency said that Postbank has also made it easy for beneficiaries to locate the nearest place in every province where they can collect their Postbank Black Cards.

All they need to do from the comfort of their homes is to use their cellphone and:

Dial: *120*218*3#

To continue, reply by pressing number: 1; and

Reply with the number representing the province they live in.

To get the new Postbank Black Cards, beneficiaries are only required to have a valid South African ID, or a temporary ID. Beneficiaries are urged to be aware that no card will be issued without these documents.

Ensuring that minimum documentation is required to get the new Postbank Black Cards is in line with Sassa and Postbank's ongoing commitment to continuously improve the customer experience of all social grant beneficiaries.

The Postbank Black Cards will be issued free of charge. For further enquiries, beneficiaries can contact Postbank on 0800 53 54 55 or Sassa on 0800 60 10 11.