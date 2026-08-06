Retail expansion in SA shifts from instinct to analytics

Retailers that integrate deep customer insights, data-driven decision-making, and strategic planning will be in the greatest position to develop sustainably.

Photo by Ron Lach via www.pexels.com

This was the key message emerging from a recent retail strategy forum hosted by Nedbank Commercial Banking in partnership with Franchise Coaches, where retail property, location intelligence, and strategy specialists explored the changing dynamics influencing retail expansion and site selection.

The discussion featured retail strategy experts Mohit Narotam, managing director of Lightstone Retail; Stephen Walters, founder and CEO of Galaxy Retail Solutions; and Celdri de Wet, CEO of AldottSA Property Services, who explored how retailers can make smarter expansion and investment decisions in an increasingly data-driven retail environment.

Karen Keylock, national manager of retail and franchise at Nedbank Commercial Banking, said the discussion reinforced the importance of combining technology with commercial expertise to support confident, sustainable business growth.

"Growth isn't about opening more stores – it's about making better investment decisions. Retailers that combine robust market intelligence with a clear expansion strategy are better equipped to deploy capital effectively, reduce risk, and build resilient businesses.

At Nedbank Commercial Banking, we're committed to helping our clients make those decisions with confidence and supporting them at every stage of their growth journey. Bringing together experts from across the retail ecosystem is one of the ways we help clients stay ahead of emerging trends and make better-informed strategic decisions," says Keylock.

Strategy before site selection

While location has long been regarded as one of retail's greatest determinants of success, the panel agreed that identifying the right site today requires far more than simply finding available property. Successful retailers are taking a strategic approach that aligns expansion decisions with long-term business objectives, customer needs, and market opportunities.

Panellists emphasised that retailers often approach expansion in reverse, identifying an available site before determining whether it supports their broader growth strategy.

Instead, businesses should begin with a clearly defined location strategy that considers existing store performance, customer demand, market coverage, and acceptable levels of trade area overlap across their store networks.

Advances in geospatial analytics and location intelligence now enable retailers to assess catchment areas, customer movement, demographic trends, traffic flows, competitor activity, and shopping behaviour with unprecedented accuracy.

However, the panel cautioned that while data can reduce uncertainty, successful site selection still depends on interpreting those insights through the lens of operational experience, local market knowledge, and a thorough understanding of customer behaviour.

The changing face of retail

The forum also highlighted how changing consumer expectations are reshaping South Africa's retail landscape.

Consumers are increasingly prioritising convenience, accessibility, and efficiency, fuelling the continued growth of neighbourhood and convenience shopping centres. At the same time, larger shopping centres are reinventing themselves, with entertainment venues, restaurants, healthcare services, fitness facilities, and flexible workspaces increasingly complementing or replacing traditional anchor tenants.

Rather than serving purely as places to shop, retail centres are evolving into mixed-use destinations that combine convenience, lifestyle, and community engagement.

The panel challenged the perception that the growth of online shopping has diminished the importance of physical retail. Instead, speakers noted that digital and physical channels have become increasingly interconnected, with consumers routinely researching products online, before completing purchases in-store or moving seamlessly between digital and physical touchpoints throughout the purchasing journey.

Physical stores therefore remain central to brand engagement, customer service, and product discovery, forming an integral part of successful omnichannel retail strategies.

Collaboration between complementary retailers also emerged as an increasingly important trend. By clustering brands that appeal to similar customer segments, retail destinations can encourage cross-shopping, increase dwell time, and create more compelling customer experiences than stand-alone stores can offer.

Planning for future growth

Looking ahead, the panel explored how predictive analytics is helping retailers identify future growth opportunities before they become obvious to the broader market.

By analysing residential development patterns, infrastructure investment trends, population movement, and demographic shifts, retailers are increasingly able to pinpoint emerging economic nodes and position themselves ahead of competitors.

However, speakers highlighted that while forecasting capabilities have improved significantly, predictive analytics should be viewed as a tool to support better decision-making and due diligence rather than eliminate risk entirely.

Elana Koral, founder of Franchise Coaches and moderator of the discussion, said the calibre of the conversation reflected the increasing complexity of retail expansion in today's market.

"One of the key takeaways from the discussion was that successful retail expansion is no longer driven by instinct alone. Businesses have access to more data than ever before, but the real value lies in knowing how to interpret that information, apply practical experience, and leverage a deep understanding of customer behaviour. Bringing together experts from across the retail ecosystem creates valuable opportunities to challenge conventional thinking and equip businesses to make smarter, more confident growth decisions," says Koral.