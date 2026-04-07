Rethinking retail is now crucial for consumers and independent retailers

In today’s cost-conscious, hyper-competitive retail landscape, shoppers are making tough trade-offs to stretch their budgets amid rising living costs. This behaviour is no longer just a response to economic pressure, it is becoming a new way of life.

Ed von Gericke, national retail operations executive at Spar Group. Image supplied

Retailers must therefore adapt strategically to remain relevant and trusted.

With households allocating an ever-larger share of income to essentials, shopping has become less about indulgence and more about necessity.

People are changing where they shop, how often they shop, and what they deem valuable. These shifts reveal deeper, long-lasting changes in consumer expectations and loyalty.

Three themes are shaping the future of retail operations: hyper-personalisation at scale, the power of community-rooted independent retail and the need to rebuild trust through consistent value.

Hyper-personalisation at scale

Consumers now expect more than a good product mix. They want experiences and offerings shaped around their lives, needs, and cultural context. In a diverse market like South Africa, this demands retail models that are agile, responsive, and locally relevant.

At the same time, the rapid expansion of online commerce is reshaping expectations. South Africa's food retail market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% from 2026 to 2030, reaching $34.66bn in sales in 2026, with stronger growth seen in online retail delivery.

Digital convenience, personalisation algorithms, and data-driven engagement are no longer niche, they are becoming standard.

Spar’s independent ownership model enables each store to reflect shoppers’ personalities, tastes and priorities. From curated assortments to store layouts tailored to local shopping habits, personal relevance becomes a key differentiator.

We are investing in the digital tools, data insights and operational support that help our retailers deliver increasingly personalised experiences while still holding onto the human touch and neighbourly service that define who we are.

Personalisation is how we bring real value through relevance and customer understanding. It strengthens loyalty, builds trust and ensures that every store feels like your store.

The rise of community-rooted independent retail

One of the most powerful trends reshaping the sector is the renewed importance of community connection. Independent retailers thrive here because they are not distant corporations, they are part of the neighbourhood's fabric.

According to Statista, while major chains and global marketplaces still dominate total retail volume, independents are gaining ground in sales growth thanks to faster adaptability and engagement with new consumer preferences.

Shop2Shop indicates that formal independent retail in South Africa has an estimated turnover in the region of R190bn, highlighting the significant economic footprint of community-based trade alongside larger chains.

Across South Africa, this shows up daily: a retailer sponsoring the local sports team, hosting creative community events, or proudly celebrating local producers and family-owned brands. These are not marketing tactics, they are proof of belonging.

Further, in the USA it was found that local retailers return 52% of their revenue into the local economy, compared to just 14% from national chains, mainly because they rely more on local labour and services.

In a South African context, this dynamic is even more significant given the country’s structural unemployment rate, the role of small and medium enterprises and the importance of township and rural economies.

Independent retailers, supported by the operational strength of a national brand, can combine real community authenticity with modern retail science. That hybrid advantage will only grow more valuable as consumers increasingly seek trust, familiarity, and meaningful relationships with the places they shop.

Rebuilding trust through value and consistency

South Africans are among the most discerning shoppers in the world and among the most sceptical. Years of economic pressure have made households deliberate, cautious and far more selective about where and how they spend. Trust is not assumed; it is tested at every till point.

This context matters. Recent data from Statistics South Africa shows that retail sales remained positive year-on-year across several categories through 2025, but the pace of growth has moderated.

In this environment, shoppers respond when quality is dependable, promotions are credible, and the experience matches the promise.

Trust won’t be won through short-term wins. It will be earned through disciplined execution: showing up every day, serving communities well and proving that customer needs come first - especially when wallets are stretched.

Retailers that show up consistently will close the trust gap and redefine what value means to shoppers.

Where retail goes next

The future of retail will be defined not by scale alone, but by the ability to deliver three fundamentals with consistency and care:

Relevance and personalisation — shaped by real community insight



— shaped by real community insight Operational agility — enabling each store to thrive in its unique context



— enabling each store to thrive in its unique context Authentic community connection — where retailers are neighbours first

This is the new frontier in South African retail. The winners will be those who balance national operational strength with local independence and trust.

Our journey continues. With every step, we are committed to ensuring that Spar remains a brand rooted in people, powered by community and focused on delivering value that truly matters.