Pantry by Marble expands with new Sandton pop-up at The Marc

Pantry by Marble is set to deepen its footprint in Johannesburg with the launch of a new pop-up at The Marc, opening on 7 April and running through to the end of September 2026.

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The activation marks the brand’s latest move in refining premium convenience retail, bringing its signature “fancy but easy” proposition to one of Sandton’s busiest lifestyle and business precincts.

Expanding a proven pop-up model

The Marc pop-up builds on the success of Pantry’s recent activation at Mall of Africa, but with an expanded offering tailored to a more time-pressed, urban audience. While the previous format focused on cold, grab-and-go items, the Sandton location introduces freshly made pizzas, enabled through access to the kitchen at Saint.

Positioned alongside Marble Hospitality Group’s flagship restaurants, including Zioux, the pop-up leverages existing infrastructure to enhance both speed and quality—key differentiators in the premium convenience space.

According to operations director Dino Constantinou, the addition of hot food extends the Pantry experience while maintaining its focus on high-quality ingredients and accessibility.

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Premium convenience as a growth strategy

The concept reflects a broader shift in urban retail and hospitality, where convenience is no longer just about speed, but about quality and experience.

Pantry by Marble has positioned itself at this intersection, offering curated, chef-driven food in a format designed for everyday consumption.

The pop-up will feature a mix of:

Freshly prepared meals and grab-and-go options



Sandwiches, salads and baked goods



Artisan breads and premium pantry items



A dedicated coffee offering

This hybrid model—part café, part retail—caters to professionals, commuters and casual diners seeking elevated food options without the time commitment of traditional dining.

Location-driven demand

Situated at The Marc, a central Sandton destination that blends retail, office and lifestyle spaces, the pop-up is strategically positioned to capture high foot traffic from both corporate and leisure audiences.

Its proximity to established Marble Hospitality Group venues also creates a multi-format ecosystem, allowing customers to move seamlessly between fine dining, casual meals and quick convenience purchases within the same precinct.

The bigger picture

The Pantry by Marble pop-up underscores a growing trend in the hospitality sector: flexible, experience-led formats that meet consumers where they are.

As urban consumers increasingly prioritise quality, efficiency and variety, brands are responding with adaptable concepts that bridge the gap between retail and dining.

For Marble Hospitality Group, the Sandton pop-up is more than a temporary activation, it is a strategic extension of its brand into the evolving premium convenience space.

With doors opening on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, Pantry by Marble is set to test, and potentially redefine, what everyday food retail looks like in one of South Africa’s most dynamic commercial hubs.