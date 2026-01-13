Pantry by Marble brings luxury and convenience to JHB South

Following the success of its high-end hybrid convenience store concept in Rosebank and its new standalone Hazelwood location, Pantry by Marble is expanding its footprint South - this time to Bassonia, Johannesburg.

Image supplied

Scheduled to open its doors at Omni Square Shopping Centre on 22 January 2026, the new store will bring the brand’s signature “fancy but easy” approach to a fresh community.

The Omni Square Shopping Centre in Bassonia is a premium convenience shopping centre strategically located at the intersection of Comaro, Soetdoring, Alwyn, and Meerkat Avenues, making it easily accessible to residents and visitors alike.

Like its Hazelwood counterpart, Pantry Bassonia will serve as a standalone food and lifestyle destination that transforms everyday shopping into a warm, indulgent, and community-centred experience.

“This has been a significant project for us; one we’ve been working towards for quite some time. Collaborating with our construction and design teams, we’ve created a space that reflects both the Pantry identity and the character of the community. With the final stages now underway, we’re looking forward to opening our doors in this area of Joburg,” says Gary Kyriacou, co-founder of Pantry, part of the Marble Hospitality Group.

What’s in store at Bassonia

Pantry Bassonia will continue the curated blend of supermarket, deli, bakery, and retail that has defined the brand since its Rosebank debut.





The store will offer all the Pantry favourites, including:

Freshly prepared meals, sandwiches, salads, pizzas, burgers, pregos



A wide selection of grab-and-go meals



A dedicated coffee station, along with artisan pastries, breads and baked goods crafted by Pantry’s award-winning pastry head chef, Megan Meikle, and her team



Soft-serve, milkshakes, and other nostalgic Pantry treats, including weekend pancakes and Donut Wednesdays, where new flavour combinations launch on the last Wednesday of every month



An expansive wine selection chosen by Marble Hospitality Sommeliers



A bespoke butchery- premium pre-packaged meats selected by Pantry’s expert butchers, with specific cuts available on request.



Fresh flowers by Lou Lou D



Curated pantry essentials, gifting items, and homeware finds

The store will also feature a dedicated gift cart station that offers personalised wrapping and bespoke gifting solutions, making the store a go-to destination for thoughtful presents and everyday spoils.

Designed for community

While inspired by the interior layout of Pantry Hazelwood, Bassonia introduces small bespoke touches tailored to its neighbourhood - including subtle shifts in colour, texture, and playful lighting details. These elements contribute to a warm, inviting atmosphere that encourages customers to browse, shop, eat, mingle, and enjoy a coffee.

Interior director for Marble Hospitality, Irene Kyriacou, says “Our goal was to create a space that feels instantly familiar to Pantry guests, yet still reflects the Bassonia community. It’s welcoming, nostalgic, and filled with the little details that make Pantry a place people love to return to.”

The upcoming store launch marks the next step in Pantry’s expansion journey, as the Marble Hospitality Group continues to roll out its signature food experience in key neighbourhoods across the country.