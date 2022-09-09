Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MES (Mould Empower Serve)Propelair SAGreenCapeBET SoftwareEdge GrowthTopco MediaBataNorth-West University (NWU)MpactIrvine PartnersSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Circular Economy & Waste Management News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    R49.2m investment in new treated effluent pump station

    4 Apr 2024
    4 Apr 2024
    Construction on the Treated Effluent Re-use (TER) Scottsdene Pump Station, under the City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate, has begun. The pump station aims to expand the accessibility of treated effluent, which is a viable alternative water source for non-potable purposes and can significantly reduce the demand on drinking water supply.
    Image: Supplied
    Image: Supplied

    Situated at Scottsdene Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW), this pump station and filtration facility project was initiated in September 2023. The first phase of work is scheduled for completion by February 2025. When completed, the pump station will be capable of supplying six megalitres per day (million litres per day) of treated effluent to the Scottsdene treated effluent network, extending about 3.6km currently, with a planned extension to 14km starting in July 2024.

    Treated effluent undergoes a thorough treatment process at WWTWs to eliminate contaminants, rendering it suitable for safe discharge back into the environment. A portion of this treated effluent undergoes filtration before being distributed to customers for re-use.

    The City produces treated effluent from nine WWTWs through a network of treated effluent pipes, 31 draw-off points, and nine collection points across the city. This resource serves various industries, including construction and irrigation for sports grounds, parks, schools, and golf courses.

    Kate Stubbs, Marketing Director at Interwaste
    #BizTrends2024: Wastewater management is a critical pillar to preserving our water - and environment

      8 Jan 2024

    Another similar project in its final phase of expansion is the TER Zandvliet Link, connecting effluent networks from Zandvliet and Macassar WWTWs through a 400mm diameter High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipeline and associated infrastructure. This 5.3km pipeline integrates the two networks, enabling pumping from a single source into both systems.

    "We are striving to become a water sensitive city where we need to preserve our valuable water resources, become water wise and explore the use of treated effluent as a viable alternative. To facilitate this, the City is constantly expanding its treated effluent network to provide access for more customers. Currently, our the network spans over 249km and as more investments are made, this will increase considerably in the future," said the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien.

    For more information on how to access treated effluent from the City, visit: https://bit.ly/48ZUbck

    Read more: waste water treatment, waste water management, wastewater management, wastewater infrastructure, wastewater treatment works
    NextOptions

    Related

    Robert Erasmus, MD at Sanitech
    Sustainable strategies shaping ESG compliance in South Africa
     23 Feb 2024
    More than 200-million litres of untreated or partially treated sewage is released into False Bay daily. Photos: Steve Kretzmann / GroundUp
    Failing sewage plants continue to pollute False Bay
     16 Feb 2024
    More than two million litres of sieved raw sewage is pumped out to sea off Camps Bay every day. This is one of three marine outfalls, the other two being at Greenpoint and Hout Bay. The City has commissioned a study to determine the costs of treating the sewage first, or piping it to existing wastewater treatment works or further out to sea. Photo: Steve Kretzmann / Groundup
    Cape Town’s ocean-bound sewage options unveiled
     9 Feb 2024
    Kate Stubbs, Marketing Director at Interwaste
    #BizTrends2024: Wastewater management is a critical pillar to preserving our water - and environment
     8 Jan 2024
    Image source: kozorog –
    Msukaligwa Municipality found guilty of polluting water resources
    22 Sep 2023
    SA's drinking water quality has dropped because of defective infrastructure, neglect
    SA's drinking water quality has dropped because of defective infrastructure, neglect
     14 Jun 2023
    Image: South Beach in Durban earlier this February after heavy rains. Much of it comes from rivers that empty into the sea. Photos: Lucas Nowicki | GroundUp
    Call for government to save Durban's contaminated rivers
     27 Feb 2023
    'One Water' paradigm shift gaining momentum in water industry - report
    'One Water' paradigm shift gaining momentum in water industry - report
    9 Sep 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz