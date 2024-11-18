Provantage – a transformative journey in action

As a leading out-of-home media, marketing services, and business solutions company, Provantage has consistently remained committed to creating sustainable opportunities for all South Africans through its broad-based Black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) initiatives.

Bhavna Maharaj (group head of transformation) with the team from the Ekukhanyeni Relief Project

For Provantage, the spirit of transformation in South Africa is not merely a policy framework, but a collective aspiration to build a society where everyone can thrive. The organisation maintains that, by choosing to partner with Provantage, clients are not simply engaging in a business transaction; they are joining a movement towards lasting transformation and empowerment for all South Africans.

While many organisations view the quantified B-BBEE certification as little more than an administrative obligation to be met, as a proud Level 1 B-BBEE contributor, Provantage is deeply committed to providing equitable and sustainable access to the mainstream economy for all South Africans.

Lerato Elizabeth (Liz) Kolobe, non-executive director at Provantage explains: “For Provantage, transformation isn’t just about ticking the right boxes. It extends beyond our scorecard and various initiatives. We are committed to incorporating integrated efforts that positively impact our communities and staff.”

This ethos is evident in the Provantage Official B-BBEE Scorecard, which reflects that the organisation’s ongoing success is intertwined with the upliftment of the local economy and the nation at large. The B-BBEE scorecard is measured under the MAC Sector (marketing, advertising and communication) Code, which has more stringent requirements than the generic B-BBEE code, and under these criteria, Provantage is a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor, as it is 51% Black-owned and 39% Black female-owned.

Additionally, Provantage’s transformational activities contribute to ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals to align with the B-BBEE mandate of sustainability and impactful change.

Sustainable business practices include prioritising black-owned suppliers in procurement processes, creating visibility for SMMEs (small, medium, and micro enterprises) to become operationally and financially sustainable, driving accredited education through the company’s adopted ECD (early childhood development) centres, creating employment and education for disabled citizens, driving awareness to alleviate GBV (gender-based violence), enhancing South African entrepreneurship and community upliftment and investing in skills development programmes that empower young black professionals.

Among the beneficiaries Provantage serves are the Ekhukanyeni Relief Project, the Smile Foundation (SED), the Tears Foundation, the Tubelisha and Qalabusha Early Childhood Development Centres, and the Shift Value Africa Initiative. The Provantage Training Academy also conducts independent community-based initiatives, including disabled education, driving learnerships and absorption.

Beyond meeting regulatory requirements, the Provantage commitment to transformation is a strategic advantage for the organisation’s clients, who gain multiple scorecard and procurement benefits such as 135% procurement recognition in relation to expenditure incurred, expenditure/points towards the procurement scorecard criterion (expenditure with at least 51% black owned suppliers including expenditure with at least 30% Black female owned suppliers).

Kolobe concludes: “Being B-BBEE compliant allows Provantage to compete more effectively, particularly in sectors where compliance is a significant factor for clients. Our commitment to transformation differentiates us from competitors and aligns with the values of consumers and businesses prioritising economic transformation and sustainable practices. This drives meaningful change while achieving sustainable business growth.”

To learn more about Provantage's full-service marketing and out of home offering, visit https://provantage.co.za/.




