    Proflight Zambia, Turkish Airlines deal to boost Africa-Europe connectivity

    27 Nov 2024
    27 Nov 2024
    Proflight Zambia has partnered with Turkish Airlines in its first interline agreement with a European carrier. The deal boosts connectivity between Southern Africa and Europe, enabling seamless travel from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Livingstone and Lusaka via Turkish Airlines' extensive network.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The interline agreement, launching in November 2024, will enhance connectivity between Turkish Airlines' European network and Proflight's routes in Southern Africa. While Turkish Airlines operates direct flights to Lusaka twice weekly, passengers can also book connecting flights through Johannesburg or Cape Town.

    "Proflight is excited to partner with Turkish Airlines, a global airline that shares our commitment to connectivity, safety, reliability, and exceptional service," says Captain Josias Walubita, Proflight Zambia's director of flight operations. "This agreement will simplify travel for passengers from Europe to Zambia, supporting our vision of positioning Zambia as a regional gateway."

    The partnership represents a significant development for southern Africa's tourism sector, making Zambia's premier destinations more accessible from both South African and European departure points.

    South Luangwa National Park, internationally acclaimed for its exceptional photographic, fishing, birding and walking safaris, will benefit from improved connections through both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

    The agreement also streamlines travel to Livingstone, home of the mighty Victoria Falls, popularly known as the "Mosi-oa-Tunya - one of the world's seven natural wonders.

    For business travellers, the deal offers practical advantages through simplified booking processes. In cases of disruption, passengers will benefit from comprehensive rebooking support across both airlines' networks.

    Strengthening trade and tourism links

    Turkish Airlines' network covers 53 destinations in Türkiye and 296 internationally across 130 countries, and will now connect with Proflight's established routes between South Africa and Zambia.

    This integration is expected to boost trade and tourism links between Europe and Southern Africa, with Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lusaka, and Livingstone serving as key connection points.

    For tour operators and travel agents, the agreement simplifies the booking process and offers more competitive thoroughfares, making Southern African destinations more attractive to package tour operators in European markets.

