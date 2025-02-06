Marketing & Media trends
Pnet Job Market Trends Report – January 2025
The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we examine the jobs and job sectors that were most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give jobseekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.
Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. This month Pnet provides a 2025 Salary Guide, offering up-to-date salary information for over 100 job roles across 11 different job sectors. Based on actual salary offerings from thousands of vacancies posted across our job sites, this report provides tangible insights into current salary trends.
