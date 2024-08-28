Tourism & Travel Hospitality
    Park Hyatt Johannesburg sets October 2024 grand opening

    28 Aug 2024
    Park Hyatt Johannesburg is set to open its doors in October 2024, marking a significant development in South Africa's hospitality sector. In partnership with Millat Group, the 31-key hotel will offer a high-end experience in the vibrant Rosebank district, catering to both business and leisure travellers.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Hamza Farooqui, CEO of Millat Group, says: "At Millat, we believe in the potential of South Africa as a premier travel destination and we are delighted to soon welcome the Park Hyatt Johannesburg to the Millat property portfolio in the country, which includes a Hyatt Regency in Cape Town and two Hyatt House properties in Sandton and Rosebank.

    "With the opening of Park Hyatt Johannesburg, we are committed to showcasing the richness of our culture and the warmth of our hospitality. This hotel is not just a place to stay; it is a place to experience the best that Johannesburg has to offer."

    Stephen Ansell, managing director, Hyatt, Middle East and Africa, comments: "We are excited for the upcoming opening of Park Hyatt Johannesburg, which will mark the third Park Hyatt branded hotel in Africa. With 31 rooms, the hotel is set to offer guests an unparalleled, personalised experience that combines modern comforts with timeless sophistication."

    Park Hyatt Johannesburg will blend modern comforts with classic design elements. The hotel's architecture, inspired by Johannesburg's cultural heritage, features a contemporary take on colonial-style homes and centres around a Jacaranda tree. This approach aims to create a personalised and memorable experience for guests.

    The hotel offers 31 distinct rooms, including 26 King Bedrooms, two Junior Suites with garden views, one Wellness Suite, one Winston Suite, and one Rosebank Suite. Features include keyless entry, Egyptian cotton linens, and detailed bath menus.

    Each suite is equipped with spa-like bathrooms, modern bathtubs and showers, and private lounge areas. The design focuses on comfort and sophistication, with granite basins and refined finishes.

    An extroadinary culinary journey

    The hotel’s dining experience will feature three cooking methods—barbecue grill, slow oven, and high oven—to create a range of flavorful dishes. Guests can watch chefs prepare meals, showcasing their skill in turning simple ingredients into culinary creations.

    Park Hyatt Johannesburg aims to provide a personalised luxury experience, catering to both business and leisure travellers. The hotel will serve as a distinctive stopover for international visitors on their way to other global destinations.

    Let's do Biz