Natural Drinks launches limited-edition mango-infused ginger beer

Natural Drinks South Africa, a beverage company known for Gemmerkat Ginger Beer, is launching its first-ever limited-edition summer flavour – Gemmerkat Ginger Beer with a twist of Mango, available from late November.

For over a decade, Natural Drinks has honoured South African heritage through its range of naturally fermented, low-sugar soft drinks — Gemmerkat Ginger Beer, Porcupine Pineapple Beer, Gecko Grapefruit Lemonade and LITE Gemmerkat Ginger Beer - all made using time-honoured methods passed down through generations.

Each drink is naturally carbonated with live yeast, contains no preservatives, is non-alcoholic and captures what the company calls “a taste of tradition and celebration” in every bottle.

“Our products have always been about connection and celebration between generations, between people, and between the past and the present,” says Andre Nieuwoudt of Natural Drinks.

“Every bottle reminds us of where we come from, yet it fits right into how we live today. This new release celebrates that balance - proud of our roots, but with an eye on what’s next.”

The idea of tradition being both timeless and evolving was echoed recently during a Radio702 Heritage Month interview with renowned food anthropologist Dr Anna Trapido, who discussed South Africa’s deep-rooted relationship with ginger beer.

She described how, in our culture, ginger beer has long been used to mark moments of celebration — much like champagne in other parts of the world — from weddings and births to birthdays, coming-of-age ceremonies and even funerals.

“That conversation perfectly reflected what our brand stands for,” says Nieuwoudt. “What we create isn’t just a drink — it’s something that brings people together in moments of joy, reflection, and connection. From small-town gatherings to family tables across South Africa, ginger beer has always been part of how we celebrate life.”

This limited summer edition of Gemmerkat Ginger Beer with a twist of Mango brings that story to life in a new way — combining the familiar, spicy warmth of traditional ginger beer with the bright, tropical freshness of ripe mango. The result is a refreshing twist on a South African classic, made for summer gatherings, braais, and shared moments of celebration.

This summer release marks the first in a series of seasonal limited editions planned for the coming year, each celebrating the moments and moods that make life in South Africa unique.

Natural Drinks is available across South Africa in Checkers, Shoprite, Spar, Food Lover’s Market and Pick n Pay.