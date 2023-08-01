Multi-talented Kea Zawadi first female presenter of Algoa FM Top 30

Popular Algoa FM presenter Kea Zawadi is about to become the first female presenter of the award-winning Algoa FM Top 30 broadcast between 9 am and noon on Saturday mornings.

She takes over from JP Botha, who is moving abroad.

“Together with a crisp approach and new imaging for the show, Kea will inject her young and vibrant self into Saturday mornings, bringing a fresh energy, simultaneously transforming a previously male-dominated arena,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

The twice nominated (as a radio presenter), Zawadi is also a singer, songwriter, content producer and actress who has enjoyed roles in Inconceivable, Queer Romantic Comedy, and 13 Weeks To Find Mr Right.

Her move to the Algoa FM Top 30 is accompanied by a new timeslot during the week, with the 7 pm to 10 pm slot from Mondays-Fridays.

Queenie Grootboom moves into Zawadi’s previous slot and will be presenting the 10 pm 2 am show from Sundays through to Friday mornings.

“Queenie has an unmistakable approach, personality, and rapport with our audience.

“It is fair to say that Queenie is also one of the toughest women in broadcasting, overcoming huge challenges while broadcasting from home over the past four years,” says Jay.

“These changes to the line-up are in tune with Algoa FM’s ongoing refreshment of its content, and take effect on 1 July,” adds Jay.

Recently it was announced that well-known SuperSport anchor Sam Ludidi had joined the station to present Sunday Lunch Live from Algoa FM’s Hemingways studio in East London.

Carly Fields has taken over the early morning 5am to 6 am slot to give listeners a cheerful start to the day.

She also presents the popular Carly on Algoa FM on Saturdays from 7pm to 10 pm.