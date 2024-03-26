Mounting research shows that Covid-19 leaves its mark on the brain, including with significant drops in IQ scores

A large and growing body of evidence amassed throughout the pandemic details the many ways that Covid-19 leaves an indelible mark on the brain. But the specific pathways by which the virus does so are still being elucidated, and curative treatments are nonexistent.
Severe Covid-19 that requires hospitalization or intensive care may result in cognitive deficits and other brain damage that are equivalent to 20 years of aging.
Laboratory experiments in human and mouse brain organoids designed to emulate changes in the human brain showed that SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers the fusion of brain cells. This effectively short-circuits brain electrical activity and compromises function.
Autopsy studies of people who had severe Covid-19 but died months later from other causes showed that the virus was still present in brain tissue. This provides evidence that contrary to its name, Sars-CoV-2 is not only a respiratory virus, but it can also enter the brain in some individuals. But whether the persistence of the virus in brain tissue is driving some of the brain problems seen in people who have had Covid-19 is not yet clear.
Covid-19 can also disrupt the blood brain barrier, the shield that protects the nervous system – which is the control and command center of our bodies – making it “leaky.” Studies using imaging to assess the brains of people hospitalized with Covid-19 showed disrupted or leaky blood brain barriers in those who experienced brain fog.
A large preliminary analysis pooling together data from 11 studies encompassing almost 1 million people with Covid-19 and more than 6 million uninfected individuals showed that Covid-19 increased the risk of development of new-onset dementia in people older than 60 years of age.
