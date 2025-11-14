MetaLab now on shelves at Checkers nationwide

MetaLab, previously available only via the supplier’s website, has launched its protein powders in 80 Checkers stores and 21 Medirite Plus pharmacies nationwide, and available for delivery via Sixty60 - making high-quality protein more accessible than ever before.

Image supplied

The retail rollout represents a significant moment in the evolution of South Africa’s health food landscape. As consumer appetite grows for high-protein, low-sugar, and clean-label alternatives, MetaLab bridges the gap between functional performance products and pantry staples – while Checkers continues to lead the charge in innovative health-forward retail.

MetaLab was born in South Africa during the Covid-19 pandemic, when founder Jake Axelrod combined his background in nutrition, personal training and design to create a brand rooted in both function and creativity.

Designed for everyday life, not just performance nutrition, the clean, great-tasting protein products soon earned a cult following online for breaking the stereotypical “gym supplement” mould. Today, a growing community of health-conscious South Africans are stirring these proteins into oats, smoothies, or even baking it into muffins.

“Our products were never built for elite athletes, but rather for everyone who wants to feel better, live stronger and eat smarter,” says Axelrod. “This partnership with Checkers means we can bring that vision to more kitchen cupboards nationwide.”

The MetaLab range complements other Checkers private-label offerings such as its Simple Truth range, and international brands like Vital Proteins – all helping the retailer meet growing consumer demand for accessible, high-quality health and nutrition products.