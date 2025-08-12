South Africa
    Luis Felipe Avellar to lead Coca-Cola Company Africa's operating unit

    It's been confirmed that Luis Felipe Avellar will become president of the Coca-Cola Company's Africa Operating Unit, effective 1 September 2025.
    12 Aug 2025
    Luis Felipe Avellar. Source:
    Luis Felipe Avellar. Source: www.kebusy.com

    Avellar currently serves as president of the company’s Mexico operations, which are part of the Latin America operating unit. Avellar will succeed Luisa Ortega, who, as previously announced, is taking a new role as president of the company’s Europe operating unit.

    Avellar will report to Coca-Cola executive vice president and chief operating officer Henrique Braun.

    “Luis has had an outstanding career that has included extensive leadership roles in our Latin America operations,” Braun said.

    “Luis also has experience working for our company in Africa, and I’m excited to see him return to Johannesburg to build on the system’s ongoing work to serve the growing African market.”

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

