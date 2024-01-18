Little Black Book's Immortal Awards 2023 winners

Three projects were crowned Immortal, with nine more receiving Commendations at the annual global advertising awards from Little Black Book.

It is the first time in the competition that only three projects have been crowned Immortal. In the first five years of the competition, four projects have been deemed Immortal.

Nine projects received Commendations, cementing their place as standout creative advertising projects from the last year.

Immortals

This year’s Immortal winners are:

Apple - The Greatest (submitted by Somesuch and Trim)



(submitted by Somesuch and Trim) CANAL+ - Papa (submitted by BETC)



(submitted by BETC) Kraft Heinz North America - Heinz Ketchup Fraud (submitted by Rethink)

Of the three Immortal-winning projects, one was from France, one was from Canada and the other was submitted by both US and UK-based companies.

It’s the first time that both France and Canada have a project receiving Immortal status.

Apple - The Greatest from Kim Gehrig on Vimeo.

Commendations

Commendations went to:

British Airways - A British Original (submitted by Uncommon)



(submitted by Uncommon) Decathlon - Ability Signs (submitted by Rethink)



(submitted by Rethink) Evoca Foundation - Rise (submitted by Absolute)



(submitted by Absolute) Lacoste - Unexpected Encounters (submitted by BETC Paris)



(submitted by BETC Paris) Makro Colombia - Life Extending Stickers (submitted by Grey Colombia)



(submitted by Grey Colombia) NotCo - We Didn't Write This Campaign (submitted by MRM Chile)



(submitted by MRM Chile) Partners Life - Last Performance (submitted by Special NZ)



(submitted by Special NZ) Vanish - Me, My Autism & I (submitted by Havas London, Whitehouse Post and 750mph)



(submitted by Havas London, Whitehouse Post and 750mph) Samsung - Flipvertising (submitted by CHEP Network)

The UK dominated this year’s Commendations, with three projects receiving the award out of the nine given out.

Two Commendations went to projects that had qualified for the global round of judging via the LATAM day, with one given to projects from each of Colombia and Chile.

There were also Commendations handed out to work from Australia, Canada, France and New Zealand.

Rethink and BETC

It was a stellar year for two companies, each of which picked up both an Immortal Award and a Commendation.

Rethink received an Immortal Award for its Heinz Ketchup Fraud print work for Kraft Heinz North America and a Commendation for Decathlon’s <>Ability Signs.

BETC picked up an Immortal Award for CANAL+’s Papa as well as a Commendation for its Unexpected Encounters campaign for Lacoste.

Record-breaking year for entries

The Immortal Awards’ sixth year of competition saw another year of record growth, with a 48% year-on-year increase in the number of entries into the competition.

Emma Wilkie, awards director at The Immortal Awards says, “Following a record-breaking year for entries, we’re delighted to announce our three Immortal and nine Commendation winners.

"Huge thanks to all of our jurors across the world for their time, enthusiasm and insight when deliberating the work. The global jury had the tough task of determining the final winners and thanks to their efforts the creative bar has, once again, been set very high for the year ahead.”

Paul Monan, awards director at The Immortal Awards adds, “The 2023 edition of The Immortal Awards has been our biggest and best year yet, and we’re thrilled to finally announce our global winners.

"With the introduction of five new juries and a huge uplift in entries, it’s been a busy year and none of it would have been possible without the incredible, generous support of our partners around the world.

"A huge thank you to all of our sponsors and partners for allowing us to host jury days in person and take the winners' reel around the world, inspiring creatives of all ages to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity.”

The jury

This year five more jury days were added, which included France, Spain, the Netherlands, the Nordics and India. In total, 137 jurors took part in the search for this year’s Immortal Awards winners.

Jurors from around the world met in New York on 7 December, on a jury day sponsored by The Mill, to discuss, debate and deliberate the winners from the 32-piece global shortlist.

This year’s global jury was comprised of: