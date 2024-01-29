Lerato Kgamanyane to represent Cetaphil SA at fashion week in NYC

Cetaphil South Africa, a skincare brand renowned for its dermatologically tested products for sensitive skin, proudly announces Lerato Kgamanyane as the official face representing the brand at the Fashion Week in New York City.

Lerato Kgamanyane. Image supplied

Renowned for her influence in the fashion and beauty sphere, Kgamanyane brings her distinctive style, authenticity, and commitment to self-care to the forefront of the Cetaphil campaign.

"We are thrilled to have Lerato Kgamanyane as the face of Cetaphil South Africa at Fashion Week in New York City," said Britta Wilson, Cetaphil brand manager at Galderma. "Lerato's genuine connection with her audience, coupled with her passion for skincare, aligns seamlessly with Cetaphil's commitment to promoting healthy, radiant skin. Her presence at Fashion Week is a testament to the inclusive skincare standards we champion."

Kgamanyane expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Being chosen as the face of Cetaphil South Africa is an honour. I resonate with Cetaphil's philosophy of simplicity and effectiveness, and I'm eager to showcase the brand's commitment to skincare at one of the most iconic fashion events globally."