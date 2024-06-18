KZN Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year competition now open

The KZN Agricultural Union, Kwanulu, has officially opened entries for the KZN Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year competition, which celebrates and recognises the efforts and achievements of farmers under the age of 40. The winner will represent the province at the national 2024 Toyota SA/Agri SA Young Farmer of the Year Awards later this year.

Provincial farmers under 40 are encouraged to showcase their contributions to keeping the nation fed, healthy, and employed.

"Recognising the innovative spirit and dedication of our province's young farmers is not just about celebrating their achievements, but about igniting a flame of inspiration for aspiring farmers and the next generation to carry on the vital legacy of agriculture," says Sandy La Marque, Kwanalu CEO.

As one of the nation's most diverse agricultural provinces, KZN significantly contributes to essential food production locally and internationally. The competition welcomes all Kwanalu member farmers, regardless of their role (as farmers or farming partners), gender, commodity, or farm size.

It recognises their unique contributions in various areas such as production, marketing, staff management, organized agriculture, community involvement, and forward-thinking agricultural practices.

"We welcome nominations from the public and industry stakeholders as we celebrate the future of KZN agriculture. Their stories deserve to be highlighted on the provincial and national stages as examples of what determination and passionate patriotism can achieve as an inspiration to us all," says La Marque.

Entries for the KZN Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year competition close on 2 August 2024.