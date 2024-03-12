JMPD cracks down on illegal advertising

Johannesburg City has initiated a crackdown on advertising signs, with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) swiftly taking action.

Superintendent Xolani Fihla, JMPD spokesperson, revealed that the municipality has enacted specific by-laws governing outdoor advertising. These regulations detail procedures for sign approval, maintenance, and removal, with penalties outlined for non-compliance.

“No person may erect an advertising sign, or use or continue to use, an advertising sign or any structure or device as an advertising sign without the prior written approval of the City. Unless the sign to be erected has been exempted in terms of section,” said Fihla to Fourways Review.