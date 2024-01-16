Industries

    JDA breaks ground on Klipfontein Wellness Centre to transform substance abuse treatment

    16 Jan 2024
    16 Jan 2024
    In a move to tackle the challenges of drug and alcohol dependency, the Klipfontein View community in Ward 32 is set to welcome a new wellness centre. Spearheaded by the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA), the City of Johannesburg’s dedicated infrastructure division, the construction of the Klipfontein Wellness Centre has officially begun in Midrand, Region A.
    The centre will house a 2,175m2 clinic alongside a 2,2472,175m2 Social Development Drug Treatment Centre. It is designed to deliver essential support and services to those affected by substance abuse.

    With a focus on safeguarding the youth from the perils of drug misuse, the centre’s primary goal is to establish a sanctuary for at-risk individuals and those dabbling in narcotics. A comprehensive approach to safety also means that the centre will adhere to the highest occupational health and safety standards to ensure the well-being of all patients, staff, and visitors.

    The Klipfontein Wellness Centre will provide an extensive array of services, including guidance, counselling, treatment, rehabilitation, and ongoing support post-recovery.

    As part of the scope of works, the JDA will incorporate outdoor sports facilities within the centre. This will include a soccer field, an outdoor playground, running track and an outdoor gym to promote physical fitness and recreation.

    Community focal point

    This centre will act as a focal point for community involvement and educational initiatives, striving to inform young people about the detrimental effects of substance abuse and promote healthier choices.

    “The Klipfontein Wellness Centre represents a significant step toward dealing with socioeconomic ills such as drugs abuse, alcohol abuse and unemployment amongst young generation in Joburg,” JDA acting CEO Siyabonga Genu said.

    “Once completed, the JDA will hand over the Klipfontein Wellness Centre to the City of Johannesburg’s Social Development Department,” he noted.

