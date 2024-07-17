Agriculture Agro-processing
    Ivorian farmers boost rice yields with new crop

    By Loucoumane Coulibaly
    2 Aug 2024
    Ivorian rice farmer, Francois Kasse Yao, once struggling with a single annual harvest, has seen his fortunes change with a newly introduced rice variety. The resilient crop promises larger yields and a potential doubling of his income.
    An industrial harvester cuts a new rice variety at a rice paddy in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast June 3, 2024. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
    The grain, introduced as a part of a programme designed to increase the output of the regional staple food and cut dependence on imports, allows rice growers to get two harvests per year, with a yield of up to 5 metric tonnes per hectare.

    This shift signals a potential boost for local farmers and the nation as a whole, which could reduce its reliance on foreign rice imports.

    Before the introduction of the new programme that included better irrigation, mechanization and improved short-cycle drought-resistant seeds, farmers struggled to produce one metric ton per hectare in some areas.

    "Today's yields are better... This time we've started with a new variety, so today we're doing just fine," the 52-year-old farmer harvesting rice in the village of Subiakro, over 14 km from the Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro, told Reuters.

    Farmer Francois Kasse Yao removes weeds from his new rice variety in a rice paddy in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast June 3, 2024. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
    A farmer touches a new rice variety plant ready to be harvested at a rice paddy in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast June 3, 2024. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
    A drone view of an industrial harvester cuting a new rice variety at a rice paddy in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast June 3, 2024. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
    A farmer from another village, Hermane N'Guessan Kouame, praised the new variety's scent and flavour as well as its capacity to resist frequent water shortages - the qualities that make the grain highly prized on the local rice market.

    The average price for this type of milled rice is 650 CFA francs ($1.09) per kilogram, Kouame said.

    "When you plant it, no matter how the weather changes, it's always intact... It adapts to all climates," said the 50-year-old who farms a 44-hectare plot in Zatta located 20 km from Yamoussoukro.

    Self-sufficient

    Ivorian production of local white rice currently stands at 1.4 million metric tonnes, far below the national consumption of 2.1 million, according to a managing director of the Agency for the Development of the rice sector (Aderiz).

    To fully cover domestic demand, Ivory Coast imports rice mainly from countries such as India, Thailand and Pakistan.

    An employee holds a new rice variety obtained after the hulling process at a factory in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Luc gnago
    A decision by India to curb its exports last year has raised shortage concerns in several African countries.

    But Aderiz says the latest investment of 330 billion CFA francs ($551.38m) made by the state, its partners and the private sector, will enable the country to be self-sufficient in three years.

    Production could reach 2.2 million tons by 2027, Yacouba Dembele said.

    "We're going to make progress. We're going to go fast, especially with the system we've put in place," he added.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Loucoumane Coulibaly

    Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and David Evans.
