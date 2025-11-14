North West targets 6,000 hectares for crop production

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has committed to cultivating 6,000 hectares of land across the province’s four districts under its Crop Massification Programme, which aims to support struggling farmers with essential inputs to bring arable land back into production.

The announcement was made by Agriculture and Rural Development MEC, Madoda Sambatha, during the official launch of the 2025/26 Provincial Planting Season at the Retladirela Cooperative in Dwarskraal, Tswaing Local Municipality, on Thursday, 13 November.

Held under the theme: “Sustainable Crop Production for Food Security and Growth”, the event brought together farmers, stakeholders, and partners from across the province to promote best practices in grain production and mechanised farming.

The Provincial Planting Season serves as a key intervention to activate land, enhance productivity, and support both emerging and established farmers with technical knowledge and production inputs.

Sambatha said that more than 2,500 hectares have been earmarked for production in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District alone during the current financial year, supported by an investment exceeding R23m.

“Planting is never about the present season; it is about shaping the future. Every seed we sow is a declaration of intent: to nourish communities, uplift rural economies, and build a resilient, self-sustaining province,” the MEC said.

Sambatha emphasised that empowering farmers with both resources and technical knowledge is central to achieving sustainable agricultural growth and ensuring that every hectare of productive land contributes meaningfully to food security and inclusive economic growth.

The Retladirela Cooperative, established in 2005 and operating on 565 hectares, is one of the key beneficiaries of the Crop Massification Programme. For the current season, the cooperative will plant maize and sugar beans across 250 hectares.

Cooperative member Nkwe Metswamere welcomed the department’s continued support, highlighting that recent mechanisation assistance from the National Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has significantly improved operational efficiency.

“The recent mechanisation support received has significantly improved operational efficiency and reduced the time required for soil preparation and planting,” Metswamere said.

The mechanisation package provided includes two tractors, two ripper machines, an eight-row planter, a 24-disc offset, a 10-ton trailer, 1,000-litre boom sprayers, and production inputs.

These were showcased during live demonstrations at the launch, giving farmers hands-on experience with modern mechanisation techniques that enhances planting precision and optimises the use of agrochemicals.

Metswamere encouraged farmers to remain patient and consistent in engaging with government programmes, emphasising that, “persistence and adherence to proper channels yield tangible results.”

Driving sustainable agricultural growth

Sambatha said the launch of the 2025/26 planting season in Dwarskraal, marked a decisive step forward in strengthening the province’s agricultural base and expanding its productive capacity.

“With a clear focus on land activation, farmer support, and sustainable production, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has laid the groundwork for a season defined by collaboration, resilience, and growth.”

As the programme unfolds, Sambatha said the department’s emphasis will remain on translating policy into practical outcomes, ensuring that every hectare cultivated contributes to food security, economic development, and the long-term vitality of farming communities across the North West.