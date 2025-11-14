Early-bird tickets now live for the 2026 Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba

Pretoria is set to come alive with the energy, innovation, and ambition of Africa’s next generation of farmers. From Thursday, 9 to Friday, 10 April 2026, the fifth annual Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba, proudly hosted by Food For Mzansi, will once again take centre stage as the continent’s premier gathering of young agriculturalists and agripreneurs.

Over two unforgettable days, nearly 2,000 attendees from South Africa and across the continent will converge in the capital city for a celebration of youth, resilience, and transformation in African agriculture.

A movement, not just an event

Since its inception, the Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba has grown into far more than a conference. It’s a movement. Each year, it gathers the bold thinkers, the doers, and the believers who are rewriting the story of South African farming.

“The Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba is more than an event; it’s a launchpad for the leaders of tomorrow’s agriculture,” says Ivor Price, co-founder of Food For Mzansi. “This is where careers are built, ideas are born, and lifelong networks take root. Getting your early-bird ticket means securing your place in the future of farming.”

What to expect

The 2026 edition will deliver a next-level programme designed to empower emerging farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, and rural changemakers. Expect powerful keynote sessions, hands-on workshops, and interactive discussions tackling the most pressing challenges and exciting opportunities in agriculture today - from market access and agri-tech to finance, climate resilience, and leadership.

A vibrant exhibition centre will showcase the latest innovations in farming, agribusiness, and sustainability - giving attendees the chance to engage directly with brands, technologies, and ideas shaping the future of food.

At the 2025 indaba, delegates from 12 countries connected and collaborated. Among them was Lethabo Mokoena, a young maize farmer from Limpopo, who called the experience “a game-changer.”

“It’s not just about learning. It’s about meeting people who are going through the same challenges, sharing ideas, and seeing what’s possible when you combine passion with knowledge,” Mokoena said. “I left inspired and ready to try new approaches on my farm.”

Early-bird tickets now available

A limited number of early-bird tickets are now on sale for R580, offering a R155 saving on the standard price. Only the first 100 tickets qualify for this exclusive offer, available until 31 January 2026 or while stocks last.

Organisers warn that seats sell out fast each year. To secure your place at the 2026 Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba, visit farmingindaba.com/product/early-bird-ticket-2026/.



