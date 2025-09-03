South Africa
    Sharpen your farm management skills this October

    Farmers and farm managers of all experience levels are invited to join Food For Mzansi’s two-day Farm Management Summer School on Monday, 13 and Tuesday, 14 October 2025 at Agri SA’s offices in Centurion.
    Issued by YehBaby Marketing Creatives
    3 Sep 2025
    3 Sep 2025
    Sharpen your farm management skills this October

    This intensive programme is limited to just 40 delegates, ensuring a highly interactive learning experience. Participants will gain practical insights, masterclasses from top industry leaders, and hands-on exercises to strengthen financial management, strategic planning, sustainability practices, and people management.

    The summer school isn’t just for beginners. Farmers and managers of all experience levels will benefit. The programme features a faculty of top industry experts, bringing decades of practical knowledge from diverse sectors, including fruit orchards, vineyards, cattle operations, and wildlife conservancies.

    Delegates will gain insights from seasoned professionals, participate in advanced masterclasses, and explore strategies that even experienced farm managers can immediately apply to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and profitability.

    “Farm management is about more than just running day-to-day operations,” says Ivor Price, co-founder Food For Mzansi. “It’s about equipping farmers with the tools to make informed decisions, grow their enterprises sustainably, and navigate an ever-changing agricultural landscape. This summer school is designed to give delegates exactly that edge.”

    Whether you manage a fruit orchard, wine farm, cattle operation, wildlife conservancy, or are just starting your farming journey, this summer school is tailored to help you future-proof your operation. Special focus will be given to climate change adaptation, market analysis, and the latest agri-tech solutions, providing tools and strategies that can be applied immediately on your farm.

    “The programme is highly practical,” adds Price. “Delegates won’t just listen to presentations. They’ll work through real-world scenarios, network with peers, and leave with strategies they can implement on their farms immediately.”

    Delegates will also benefit from networking opportunities with peers across the agricultural sector, exchange ideas, and receive a certificate of completion. Lunch is included on both days.

    Spaces are limited, so early registration is essential. The programme fee is R4,300 (incl. VAT). To secure a spot, visit farmingschool.co.za today.

    Read more: Ivor Price, Food For Mzansi
    YehBaby Marketing Creatives
    We specialise in connecting our clients with their customers online. As experts in brand positioning, content and online marketing, we can turn your brand into an online marketing asset.
