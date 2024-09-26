Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Human8Edge GrowthAICPA & CIMAPaycorp GroupBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRCapital LegacyGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    News Finance Banking

    HSBC shifts South Africa customers to FirstRand and Absa, as it exits the country

    By Lawrence White
    26 Sep 2024
    26 Sep 2024
    HSBC has reached an agreement to transfer its business in South Africa to local lender FirstRand Bank Ltd, the British bank said on Thursday, 26 September, 2024, as it exits from the country entirely amid a wider pivot towards Asia.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The transaction will include the transfer of the branch’s clients, banking assets and liabilities, and will provide transferred clients with continued access to banking services, HSBC said.

    HSBC has separately agreed that Absa Bank will provide HSBC's equities and securities finance clients with access to the South African market, as HSBC winds down all its legal entities in the country.

    HSBC's move comes as the once globe-spanning company continues to move its focus towards Asia.

    The lender's business in South Africa operates as a branch of its British unit and offers commercial and investment banking services, with no personal or retail banking, according to its website.

    HSBC did not give details of any financial consideration paid by either party in the agreements with FirstRand and Absa.

    Read more: FNB, Absa, FirstRand, HSBC
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz