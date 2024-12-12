Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAeQvestBullion PR & CommunicationOmnisientOnPoint PRNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    HSBC, World Bank's IFC launch $1bn trade finance programme for emerging markets

    By Selena Li
    12 Dec 2024
    12 Dec 2024
    HSBC and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) will jointly provide funding to trade transactions valued at up to $1bn, in a move to help fill a gap in financing for emerging market trade.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    IFC and HSBC said on Thursday, 12 December 2024 they would equally share the risk on a portfolio of trade-related assets held by emerging-market banks in 20 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, according to a joint statement.

    The deal aims to support cross-border trade and bolster exports in critical industries as economies face geopolitical tensions and trade barriers that could create uncertainty for supply chains and threaten economic growth.

    "There is a substantial and ongoing trade-finance gap in emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region," said Riccardo Puliti, IFC's regional vice president for Asia Pacific, in the statement.

    Demand for trade finance far outpaces supply, especially in emerging markets, with the global trade finance gap last estimated at $2.5tn, according to a report from the Asian Development Bank.

    "Reducing the trade finance gap and improving access to finance will be central to fostering growth and sustainability across Asia and the region's supply chains," said Aditya Gahlaut, co-head of global trade solutions, Asia Pacific, at HSBC in the statement.

    The new facility is set up under IFC's Global Trade Liquidity Program, which has supported more than $80bn in global trade volume through nearly 30,000 transactions over the past 20 years.

    Read more: World Bank, HSBC
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz