HR Management & Leadership
    HR Management & Leadership

    HR Leaders unveils 3rd edition featuring Miskyah Toth as cover icon - A trailblazer empowering the logistics workforce

    HR Leaders is proud to share the release of its highly anticipated 3rd edition, spotlighting one of the most visionary voices in the HR and logistics space - Miskyah-Marie Toth, owner and CEO of Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS). As the cover icon of this issue, Toth shares an inspiring journey of resilience, innovation, and purpose-driven leadership.
    Issued by Topco Media
    20 May 2025
    20 May 2025
    HR Leaders unveils 3rd edition featuring Miskyah Toth as cover icon - A trailblazer empowering the logistics workforce

    From humble beginnings to leading a national workforce solutions powerhouse, Toth’s message is clear: “Believe in your vision, even when others don’t. Your passion and perseverance are what will set you apart.”

    With operations in over 50 locations across South Africa and a forward-thinking digital platform that is redefining HR services in the logistics and supply chain sector, BDCS, under Toth’s leadership, is setting new benchmarks in workforce agility and operational excellence.

    Inside this issue, readers can explore:

    • “My Why” – The Cover Story: In an exclusive sit-down, Miskyah shares her personal mission to uplift others. “Whether it’s helping someone land their dream job, supporting businesses with their recruitment needs, or mentoring young entrepreneurs, my purpose is to empower people,” she says.

    • The Three Pillars of HR: The edition delves deep into best practices, leadership, and the evolving workplace, alongside other top industry voices.

    • Spotlight on Innovation: BDCS’s digital transformation is a testament to its future-ready approach, from paperless outsourcing to integrated HR systems, all geared toward efficiency and employee engagement.

    As the sector faces unprecedented shifts in workforce dynamics, Toth’s people-centric leadership offers a blueprint for sustainable success. Her commitment to growth, resilience, and mentorship positions her as more than a business leader, she’s a catalyst for change.

    Read the full feature and latest edition here.

    Learn more about Miskyah Toth’s entrepreneurial journey.

    Discover workforce solutions at BDCS.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
