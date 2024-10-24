How the new OHS strategy could revolutionise SA labour conditions

The new Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) strategy, which aims to improve the health and safety of workers nationwide, has been introduced by Nomakhosazana Meth, the Minister of Employment and Labour, marking a significant step towards improving worker safety in South Africa.

With this launch, the Department of Employment and Labour, the Compensation Fund (CF), Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA), and the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance (FEM) have reaffirmed their commitment to playing a significant role in helping shape healthier and safer working places within the sectors they cover.

During the event, key roleplayers including RMA, CF, FEM, organised labour, and the private sector signed the Safety Accord.

This Accord signifies a collective pledge to foster a safe and healthy working environment and to establish best practices in occupational health and safety. The shared goal is to reduce and ultimately eliminate workplace injuries and occupational diseases.

The group chief executive officer of RMA, Mandla Shezi, highlighted the importance of preventive measures in workplace safety: “Compensation of injured employees remains core to our work, but preventing injuries is our primary objective.

"That’s why we launched the RMA Prevention Programme in 2022, which is already showing early signs of decreases of injury incidents in the metal industry.”

RMA initiative successes

Shezi elaborated on the successes of RMA’s initiatives, including the Rehabilitation Programme launched in July last year. This programme is supported by RMA’s Sub-Acute facility in Welkom and helps injured employees to return to work through clinical rehabilitation or to be prepared for different work through vocational rehabilitation.

With 28,000 employers and 1.1 million employees under its coverage, RMA has processed over 14,000 claims up to August this year alone equating to about 58 claims a day. Since 2015, the company has paid out nearly R12bn in claims, and over R900m so far this year.

“These figures are staggering,” Shezi said, “especially for a developing country like South Africa, where such resources could instead be reinvested into job creation and building a more equitable society. Nonetheless, we are confident that the signing of this accord will mark a significant step in reducing injuries and promoting safety in the workplace.”

Commitment to safety

Minister Meth’s address underscored the historical significance of the event: “More than two decades ago, we signed the first Occupational Health and Safety Accord in response to poor compliance with the OHS Act.

"Today, we reaffirm our commitment to worker safety with an expanded inspectorate and a renewed focus on compliance. Yet, despite these efforts, the need for collective action remains. I am pleased that today we have a formidable contingent of critical roleplayers in the labour market, all united in our commitment to minimising workplace incidents.”

With its twin emphasis on prevention and rehabilitation, RMA and its stakeholders continue to spearhead efforts to create safer workplaces. "Our work is anchored by these social programmes," Shezi said in closing.

"We are certain that we can guarantee safer and healthier working conditions for South African employees by working together, being innovative, and being dedicated."