Another busy day for Africa Health

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 was the second day of Africa Health Congress and Exhibition in Cape Town, hosted at the CTICC.

The three-day event is the premier healthcare gathering on the African continent, and this year is the first time it takes place in Cape Town.

The day started with the Healthcare Indaba: AI & Digital Health session, themed Hacking healthcare: African solutions for a global stage. It showcased groundbreaking developments in AI and digital-health technologies.

Speakers focused their attention on cutting-edge applications of Generative AI in clinical settings and discussed strategies for transforming public-health systems across Africa.

“The significance of this event lies in its ability to convene leading industry experts, innovators and key stakeholders from across the continent to address pressing healthcare challenges and explore transformative solutions,” said Mories Atoki, chief executive officer of ABCHealth and a speaker on the day.

Healthcare leadership evolution

For the people of Africa, Atoki believes this congress provides hope.

“The conversations and outcomes from these sessions will not only influence policy but also drive tangible improvements in healthcare services, enhancing quality of life and reducing healthcare inequalities across the continent,” she said.

Also on day two was the Nurse Leadership & Management session.

This half-day seminar brought together healthcare professionals from around the continent to explore the evolving landscape of nursing in Africa. The session addressed critical issues facing the profession and aimed to spotlight the evolving role of nursing within healthcare and empower the next generation of nurse leaders.

The afternoon's Emergency Medicine Workshop focused on optimisation at emergency facilities; emergency nursing as a catalyst for change; as well as the use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound and AI in emergency medical settings.

The congress enters its final day on Thursday, 24 October 2024 when attendees are eagerly anticipating the EmpowHER Conference, the Thrive MD session on Clinician Mental Health, and the AMREF Africa Health Policy Series.

Africa Health Congress 2025’s dates have been confirmed – put a note in your diary for 2 – 4 September 2025.