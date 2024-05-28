How can companies promote democracy and social justice?

On the eve of the 2024 elections – our seventh election since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago – South Africa is at a crossroads.

Although 51% of South Africans believe life has improved since 1994, only 36% believe democracy has been successful – and only 33% believe their vote will count, although 70% believe they have a duty to vote.

These alarming statistics were shared by Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, divisional executive of the Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research programme at the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), during the Trialogue Business in Society Conference, which took place in Johannesburg on 14 and 15 May 2024.

Bohler-Muller drew on the results of an HSRC household survey of South Africans 16 years and older, which has been running for 20 years, providing good longitudinal data on the state of democracy in the country.

There is a growing perception that democracy is not useful unless it delivers social justice – a view that has led to democratic discontent and greater acceptance of authoritarianism globally.

As citizens, we know we should take our civic duties seriously by voting, making our voices heard, defending human rights, and holding governments accountable – but what should companies (entrenching the meaning of the phrase ‘corporate citizen’) do to promote greater faith in the democratic process and ensure it serves all citizens?

Promoting democratic processes

There are several steps that corporates can take to support democratic initiatives, says Trialogue director, Cathy Duff.

Many companies shy away from overtly supporting specific political parties as they feel it may alienate clients, but they do have the option to fund one or more parties directly. Whether they choose to provide proportional or outright support, it’s important they are clear on their rationale.

If they don’t want to be directly involved with party politics, they can educate their staff about the democratic process, voting rights, and practicalities like how to register to vote.

Investing in institutions that hold government to account

Another way to support democracy is to invest in a free and fair media. Not many South African companies do this, with much financial support provided by international funders. However, the media is a vital part of an informed society, and it holds those in power to account. This includes both mainstream media and organisations such as the AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and GroundUp.

Like an impartial judiciary, a free media is one of the cornerstones of democracy.

In recent years, misinformation has proliferated online, and this often intensifies during election years.

“It’s important to be able to debunk falsehoods and provide a balanced counterpoint to some of the wild promises politicians make,” says Duff. “Having a democracy in which people vote on misinformation defeats the purpose of voting.”

One of the challenges is how to reach the broader citizenry, since only around one third of South Africans has a smartphone, and not everyone reads or engages with media. It is therefore useful to think about how to achieve wider reach via community radio, social media platforms, and other channels.

Another strategy is to consider funding and otherwise supporting non-profit organisations that work specifically to advance democracy, constitutional rights, civic freedom, and social justice, such as Defend our Democracy, the Democracy Works Foundation, the Social Justice Coalition, Section27, and the RAITH Foundation. “Unfortunately, very few companies consider these initiatives as important as developmental work – but when citizens say the Constitution has failed them, there is clearly work to be done,” Duff points out.

How business can make its voice heard

This year’s Edelman Trust Barometer has once again indicated that South Africans place more trust in businesses than in governments, underscoring the huge responsibility companies have for providing ethical leadership.

Joining collective business initiatives, such as Business Unity for South Africa (BUSA) and Business for South Africa (B4SA), provides companies with a forum to speak out, tackle pressing problems, and work closely with government and civil society to achieve specific outcomes.

Another aim should be to help create an informed and participating citizenry, says Duff.

“Disillusioned young people are questioning why they should vote, which means democracy isn’t working for them. It’s up to each one of us to safeguard the future of democracy, for which so many South Africans lost their lives,” she concludes.