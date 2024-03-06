Industries

Technology Company news South Africa

Helm wins collaboration partner of the year at 2024 ICT Awards

Issued by Helm
7 May 2024
7 May 2024
Helm, Africa’s leading CX Innovation experts, emerged triumphant at the prestigious Intelligent ICT Awards held in Sandton on 2 May 2024. The awards, which spotlight innovation and growth in the IT industry, recognised Helm as the Collaboration Partner of the Year in the CXO Business category.
Helm wins collaboration partner of the year at 2024 ICT Awards

The award ceremony showcased excellence in diverse ICT implementation projects across various verticals and technology domains. Helm's outstanding achievements were further highlighted by its finalist positions in the Intelligent Telecom Project category for work on MTN Omnichannel, and the Intelligent Education Implementation category for its contributions to Smartstart.

Jeané van Greunen, Helm’s chief client officer, expressed her excitement: "Winning Collaboration Partner of the Year is such an honour. We pride ourselves on our ability to deeply engage with our clients and immerse ourselves in operations as far as possible, identifying and addressing customer pain points wherever we can. This accolade is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation at Helm."

Helm's exceptional performance at the awards ceremony garnered multiple honours:

  • Collaboration Partner of the Year
  • Finalist for Best Intelligent Telecom Project (MTN Omnichannel)
  • Finalist for Best Intelligent Education Implementation (SmartStart)

The work on the MTN Omnichannel project involved extensive research, 150 user persona interviews, and the reimagining of customer journeys to enhance MTN's digital landscape. Similarly, Helm's contribution to the Smartstart initiative exemplified its dedication to empowering educators through an intelligent assistant on WhatsApp, resulting in reduced admin, improved processes, and more time spent with the children.

With a remarkable track record of success, Helm continues to set new benchmarks in digital marketing and customer experience, reaffirming its position as industry leaders in innovation and excellence.

For more information on Helm and the services it offers, please visit www.helm.africa or book a meeting by clicking here.

digital marketing, Customer experience, Helm
Helm
20 years of helping Africa's biggest brands turn complex customer realities into simple experiences they can't live without. (Formerly Praekelt Consulting)

