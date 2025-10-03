MEX25: Global Music and Culture Summit in Cape Town this October

Cape Town’s creative pulse hits new heights this October as Music Exchange (MEX) celebrates its 15th year with a one-day summit taking place on 25 October 2025 at the Fire & Ice! Hotel in Cape Town.

Under the theme, 'Global Verse: Music & Culture', the summit is designed to empower, inspire, and equip creatives to thrive in the fast-changing entertainment economy of 2025.

Hosted by the DJ Eazy, a hip hop, R&B and electronic music DJ and radio producer, #MEX25 promises a full day of cutting-edge conversations, practical insights, and bold ideas from some of the most dynamic voices in music, media, tech, and culture.

Conference highlights

A powerhouse of thought leadership, creativity, and innovation comes together for one action-packed day of learning, networking, and inspiration.

From artificial intelligence to the art of DJing, crowdfunding to corporate social investment, the programme promises a diverse mix of world-class speakers and unmissable sessions that shine a spotlight on the business and artistry of music and media in South Africa.

Arthur Goldstuck – AI and Music: The Human in the Loop

The respected tech analyst, CEO of World Wide Worx, and Editor-in-Chief of Gadget brings his trademark insight to a crucial topic: the role of humans in the age of artificial intelligence. Goldstuck explores how AI is reshaping the music industry while emphasising why the human touch remains irreplaceable.

Ready D – The Journey of Being a DJ and Artist in the South African Context

South Africa’s legendary DJ, producer, and cultural icon Ready D reflects on his personal and professional journey, tracing the challenges and triumphs of building a career as an artist in a uniquely South African landscape.

Erica Schofield – Crowdfunding: More than Funds

As CEO of ThundaFund, Schofield explains why crowdfunding is not just about raising capital. It’s a tool for building community, validating ideas, and giving creative entrepreneurs the launchpad they need to grow.

Jon Savage – Podcasting, Broadcasting and Beyond

Director at InBroadcasting and founder of the Africa Podcast Network, Savage reveals how podcasting is transforming the media landscape and unlocking opportunities for creators across the continent.

Barry Mare – The Voice of Radio

Radio enthusiast, presenter, and voice artist Barry Mare shares his passion for the airwaves and the evolving role of radio in a multi-platform world.

Samro Panel – Music, Money and Industry Development

A special session hosted by the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) brings together:

Chola Makgamathe – on the intersection of music, money, and legislation.

– on the intersection of music, money, and legislation. Karabo Senna – on the power of sales and licensing in driving music’s value chain.

– on the power of sales and licensing in driving music’s value chain. Lesego Maforah – on how corporate social investment (CSI) can act as a catalyst for developing South Africa’s creative industries.

– on how corporate social investment (CSI) can act as a catalyst for developing South Africa’s creative industries. Nikilitha Mantungwa – The Sync Climate for Indie Artists Founder of Kopton Music, Mantungwa breaks down how sync licensing has become a vital revenue stream for independent artists, from landing Netflix placements to scaling an African music company on the global stage.

Sue Bulloch – The Sweet Sounds of SuccessCo-founder and director of Fresh Advertising & Marketing, Bulloch explores the dynamic relationship between advertising and music, and how creativity and sound can shape successful brand stories.

Event details

Date: Saturday, 25 October 2025

Venue: Fire & Ice! Hotel, New Church Street, Cape Town

Seats are limited. Tickets available at www.quicket.co.za