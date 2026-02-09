GL events South Africa celebrates dual wins at the EXSA Awards

South Africa
    GL events South Africa has strengthened its position as a specialist in the events and exhibitions industry after securing two top honours at the recent EXSA Awards.
    Lerato MaruleBy Lerato Marule, issued by GL events South Africa PTY (LTD)
    9 Feb 2026
    9 Feb 2026
    The recognition underscores the company’s ability to consistently deliver world‑class event solutions across some of the country’s most high‑profile platforms.
    The company received:

    • Large Stand Award (201sqm and larger) for the standout design and delivery of the SITA exhibition stand at GovTech – a project that demonstrated exceptional creative design, technical innovation, and highly efficient execution.
    • Large Event Award for its successful delivery of the G20 Leaders' Summit, reinforcing GL events South Africa’s capability to manage and execute complex, high‑stakes, large‑scale events with precision.

    These accolades highlight the company’s deep industry expertise and the collaborative strength of its teams across strategy, design, production, and operations.
    In an official statement, GL events South Africa commented:

    “These awards reflect the hard work, innovation and commitment of our teams. Our ability to deliver at the highest level continues to raise the standard for our clients, partners, and delegates across the events landscape.”

    CEO Ishmael Atanasi added:

    “The recognition is a powerful endorsement of the calibre of talent within our organisation. From intricate builds to high‑profile global events, our teams consistently demonstrate creativity, precision and dedication. We are grateful to our clients and partners for their trust, and we look forward to continuing to elevate event experiences across South Africa and the continent.”

    Building on this success, the company remains focused on driving excellence and shaping impactful event experiences that support both industry growth and South Africa’s position as a competitive events destination.

    About GL events South Africa

    GL events South Africa is an end‑to‑end event solutions partner specialising in the design, production, and delivery of large‑scale exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and sporting events. With integrated expertise across strategy, design, build, logistics, and on‑site operations, the company empowers brands and organisers to deliver seamless, high‑impact experiences.

    About Lerato Marule

    Experienced Communications Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the utilities industry. Skilled in Internal and External Communications, Event Management, Marketing and Stakeholder Relations. Strong media and communication professional with a Honours Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) focused in Marketing from North-West University/Noordwes-Universiteit.
      GL events South Africa PTY (LTD)
      GL events South Africa is a worldwide provider of integrated solutions and services for the events industry, operating across the three main event industry segments.
