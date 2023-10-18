Industries

    Gibs gets Association of African Business Schools (AABS) accreditation

    Issued by Gordon Institute of Business Science
    10 Apr 2024
    10 Apr 2024
    The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) has achieved yet another milestone by receiving accreditation from the Association of African Business Schools (AABS), further solidifying the school’s position as a leader in business education on the continent. This significant accreditation, in addition to its existing Triple accreditation status from EQUIS, AMBA, and AACSB, highlights GIBS' commitment to excellence on the African continent.
    Gibs gets Association of African Business Schools (AABS) accreditation

    The attainment of this accreditation underscores the school’s dedication to providing world-class education which is endorsed by leading accrediting bodies like AABS. It further reinforces GIBS' reputation for academic rigour, innovation, and relevance in addressing the dynamic needs of the business landscape in Africa and beyond.

    This accreditation amplifies the school’s continued high-quality business and management education in Africa. The AABS Accreditation, which is rooted in African values and tailored to local contexts, benchmarks African Institutions to foster continuous improvement and excellence, shaping the African concept of management education.

    To achieve this accreditation, the school had to undergo a rigorous evaluation process which looked at the school's mission, programmes, facilities, and its potential societal impact through faculty, research, and alumni engagement.

    Furthermore, it evaluated the school's ability to promote responsible management practices, enhance student skills, develop faculty expertise, and contribute to the advancement of business and management knowledge in Africa.

    GIBS Dean, Professor Mthombeni expressed pride in this accomplishment, "This accolade marks a significant milestone in our journey towards excellence on the African continent. We remain committed to fostering innovation, critical thinking, and ethical leadership among our students, empowering them to make meaningful contributions to society and growth of the African continent.

    GIBS is renowned for its steadfast dedication to elevating Africa's presence on the global stage, recognised as a leader in championing the continent's excellence. With a deep sense of pride, GIBS passionately amplifies the African voice of quality, resonating it across borders and continents. Through its unwavering commitment, GIBS empowers individuals and organisations, showcasing Africa's remarkable talent and innovation to the world.

    As GIBS continues on this journey as a leading institution on the continent, it remains steadfast in its drive to produce impactful research, cultivate global perspectives, and foster leadership that will positively influence business and society in Africa and beyond.

    Gordon Institute of Business Science
    (GIBS) has been built around its intent to significantly improve responsible individual and organisational performance, through high-quality business and management education.

    Let's do Biz