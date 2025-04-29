Entries open for inaugural South African Preserve Championships

Entries are officially open for the inaugural South African Preserve Championships, providing local producers with the opportunity to showcase their finest preserved goods.

The competition is open to producers and small businesses across South Africa, spotlighting fruit and vegetable preserve products across nearly 200 categories, including jams, marmalades, chutneys, pickles, pestos, and more.

An expert panel of judges, headed by culinary training specialist Susina Jooste as chief judge, will evaluate entries through a blind tasting process followed by an independent audit.

"This is an excellent opportunity for South African preserve makers to gain national recognition, connect with industry experts, and celebrate the art of preserving," says Breyton Milford, general manager of Agri-Expo, the organisers of the competition.

“With many decades of experience running the South African Dairy Championships, we are excited to extend our commitment to excellence in agri-processing to this vibrant and creative sector,” says Milford. “This new competition will honour outstanding preserve products and encourage ongoing improvement and innovation in the industry.”

From left: Chris Fourie, President of Agri-Expo, Stephanie le Roux, Council Member of Agri-Expo, Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, Head of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, Susina Jooste, Chief Judge of the SA Preserve Championships, Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, and Adele Johnson, General Manager of Soetmelksvlei. Photo: Natalie Gabriels Photography.

How to enter

To qualify, any product entered in the SA Preserve Championships must be available in its respective market at the time of entry and should be available for purchase by the public at retailers, farm stalls, or markets.

Entries will close on 25 June, with late entries accepted until 1 July. Products must be delivered on 21 or 22 July, with judging taking place on 23 July, and the award ceremony on 6 August.

The entry fee is R150 (excluding VAT) per entry, with a late entry fee of R250 (excluding VAT) per entry after 25 June. To submit an entry, participants must complete the online form at http://www.sapreservechamps.co.za.

