Agriculture Agro-processing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SappiBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Agriculture Agro-processing

    Entries open for inaugural South African Preserve Championships

    Entries are officially open for the inaugural South African Preserve Championships, providing local producers with the opportunity to showcase their finest preserved goods.
    6 May 2025
    6 May 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The competition is open to producers and small businesses across South Africa, spotlighting fruit and vegetable preserve products across nearly 200 categories, including jams, marmalades, chutneys, pickles, pestos, and more.

    An expert panel of judges, headed by culinary training specialist Susina Jooste as chief judge, will evaluate entries through a blind tasting process followed by an independent audit.

    "This is an excellent opportunity for South African preserve makers to gain national recognition, connect with industry experts, and celebrate the art of preserving," says Breyton Milford, general manager of Agri-Expo, the organisers of the competition.

    “With many decades of experience running the South African Dairy Championships, we are excited to extend our commitment to excellence in agri-processing to this vibrant and creative sector,” says Milford. “This new competition will honour outstanding preserve products and encourage ongoing improvement and innovation in the industry.”

    From left: Chris Fourie, President of Agri-Expo, Stephanie le Roux, Council Member of Agri-Expo, Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, Head of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, Susina Jooste, Chief Judge of the SA Preserve Championships, Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, and Adele Johnson, General Manager of Soetmelksvlei. Photo: Natalie Gabriels Photography.
    From left: Chris Fourie, President of Agri-Expo, Stephanie le Roux, Council Member of Agri-Expo, Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, Head of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, Susina Jooste, Chief Judge of the SA Preserve Championships, Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, and Adele Johnson, General Manager of Soetmelksvlei. Photo: Natalie Gabriels Photography.

    How to enter

    To qualify, any product entered in the SA Preserve Championships must be available in its respective market at the time of entry and should be available for purchase by the public at retailers, farm stalls, or markets.

    Entries will close on 25 June, with late entries accepted until 1 July. Products must be delivered on 21 or 22 July, with judging taking place on 23 July, and the award ceremony on 6 August.

    The entry fee is R150 (excluding VAT) per entry, with a late entry fee of R250 (excluding VAT) per entry after 25 June. To submit an entry, participants must complete the online form at http://www.sapreservechamps.co.za.

    For more information, email az.oc.opxeirga@ettolrahc.

    Read more: agriculture, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz