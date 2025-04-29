Subscribe & Follow
Entries open for inaugural South African Preserve Championships
The competition is open to producers and small businesses across South Africa, spotlighting fruit and vegetable preserve products across nearly 200 categories, including jams, marmalades, chutneys, pickles, pestos, and more.
An expert panel of judges, headed by culinary training specialist Susina Jooste as chief judge, will evaluate entries through a blind tasting process followed by an independent audit.
"This is an excellent opportunity for South African preserve makers to gain national recognition, connect with industry experts, and celebrate the art of preserving," says Breyton Milford, general manager of Agri-Expo, the organisers of the competition.
“With many decades of experience running the South African Dairy Championships, we are excited to extend our commitment to excellence in agri-processing to this vibrant and creative sector,” says Milford. “This new competition will honour outstanding preserve products and encourage ongoing improvement and innovation in the industry.”
How to enter
To qualify, any product entered in the SA Preserve Championships must be available in its respective market at the time of entry and should be available for purchase by the public at retailers, farm stalls, or markets.
Entries will close on 25 June, with late entries accepted until 1 July. Products must be delivered on 21 or 22 July, with judging taking place on 23 July, and the award ceremony on 6 August.
The entry fee is R150 (excluding VAT) per entry, with a late entry fee of R250 (excluding VAT) per entry after 25 June. To submit an entry, participants must complete the online form at http://www.sapreservechamps.co.za.
For more information, email az.oc.opxeirga@ettolrahc.
