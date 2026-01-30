Digital accountability puts government communication under pressure

South Africa’s public sector is being forced to rethink how it communicates online, as digital platforms increasingly shape public trust, accountability and citizen engagement.

A broader view of government’s digital performance

Decode, a pan-African strategic communications and advisory firm has released the 6th edition of its annual South African Government Leaders on X (formerly Twitter) Report, themed Year of Reckoning and Resilience.

The study examines how government institutions beyond political principals engaged citizens digitally during a year marked by accountability crises, operational pressure and heightened public scrutiny.

This year, the report widens its focus beyond political leadership to assess public sector communication more broadly, including cabinet members, provincial leaders, State-Owned Companies (SOCs) and official spokespeople.

It evaluates how digital platforms are being used and misused for transparency, trust-building and citizen engagement.

Contrasting performances across departments and SOCs

The findings reveal sharp contrasts across government departments and SOCs in 2025. While several institutions grappled with credibility and accountability challenges, others demonstrated meaningful operational and reputational turnarounds.

Most notably, Eskom’s resolution of loadshedding shifted both the tone and substance of its digital engagement, offering a case study in how performance and communication must align to rebuild public trust.

“These results show that digital platforms are no longer optional tools for government, they are the frontline of accountability,” said Lorato Tshenkeng, chief executive officer of Decode.

“In 2026, we need a lot of leaders to show up on these platforms. Social media usage is still very performative, and most brands and leaders fail to take the time to listen to what their audiences think and feel.”

Public accountability in a coalition era

Decode officially launched the 6th annual report at an in-person event. Delivering the keynote address titled “Accountability in the Coalition Era,” Songezo Zibi, chairperson of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), highlighted that we live in a new age, where social media has altered the way we behaviour.

“I have a team running my X account, but it’s a struggle to replicate my voice,” said Zibi.

“Citizens are watching in real time, and digital platforms have become a battlefield. Now the space has become eroded with users exhibiting inappropriate, problematic and often deeply offensive behaviours. The platform is saturated with misinformation, and society is overwhelmed with the volume of content.”

The shrinking distance between citizens and the state

A panel discussion moderated by Dr Keneilwe Sebola (PhD), executive content producer at Power 98.7 FM, explored how government communicators are utilising platform.

“Digital platforms have collapsed the distance between government and citizens,” said Dr Sebola.

“The question is whether institutions are using that proximity to inform, engage and listen – or to broadcast without accountability.”

Senior political journalist Thando Maeko highlighted how GNU partners are communicating online.

“We are seeing a lot more ministers in competition with one another in getting their message across within the GNU,” she says.

Inclusivity, standards and the role of AI

Shoeshoe Qhu, CEO of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), emphasised inclusivity and access.

“Once you are in public office, there is a lot of scrutiny, it’s important to note that there are high expectations and demand for authoritative information.” The report positions digital communication as a critical lever shaping how citizens experience governance and service delivery.

The research shows that institutions that approach digital platforms strategically, with transparency, responsiveness and empathy are better equipped to navigate public scrutiny in an increasingly complex political environment.

Tshenkeng said that government communicators need to have a standard based on the Prisa guideline that all communicators should follow.

A recurring message echoed through the discussion was the opportunity for human and artificial intelligence to achieve better results, when used correctly.