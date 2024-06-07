Cwebeni gets a lifeline of water

In many rural villages across South Africa, access to clean, running water is not a convenience – it’s a lifeline. For the villagers of Cwebeni in rural Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape, fetching water for drinking, cooking and bathing is a daily struggle. It requires long, exhausting and treacherous walks along a narrow path to a spring while balancing buckets. On Thursday, 21 November, there was cause for celebration as the lives of this local community were transformed, thanks to the provision and activation of a borehole and access to running water.

The need

The village of Cwebeni of around 400 households and 3,00 residents, faces many challenges. There are few employment opportunities and little access to basic services – such as clean water, sanitation and road infrastructure. They have not had water in the communal taps for the last eight years. This means locals, including the elderly, walk up to 5km every day to access water from a water hole they share with the livestock.

“The entire community has suffered because we don’t have easy access to water,” says Zuzukeli Duna, principal of Cwebeni Junior Secondary School. “Without water, daily tasks like cooking, bathing and growing food in our gardens are very difficult. A borehole would make a significant difference to us. It will greatly improve life for thousands of people in our community as well as the 361 learners at our school.”

“For many of us, water is readily available, so we don’t stop to think what life would be without it,” says Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers. “But access to water is a human right and, without it, communities face huge challenges including the threat of diseases, poor hygiene and malnutrition. Clean water and sanitation go hand in hand with dignity.”

This is why when Gift of the Givers visited Cwebeni on a hunger alleviation intervention and were alerted to this crisis, they stepped in and approached Duna for permission to drill on the school grounds to look for a good source of water.

“We always attempt to place boreholes at institutions, such as schools, to secure the infrastructure,” explains Dr Sooliman. “This provides a solution for both the school and community as we extend the water outlets to the outside of the school property so that the community can benefit too.”

The intervention

Gift of the Givers began exploring the possibility of a borehole and approached Bonitas Medical Scheme for funding, as part of the Scheme’s ongoing commitment to community upliftment.

Feasibility studies were conducted in March, drilling began in April when water was found, yielding 960 litres per hour. The borehole, at a depth of 200 metres, was completed in July and is solar-powered. The pump and control box are run off 4 x 430-watt solar panels and the system has a 1.1kW solar motor and a Dab 24-1/37 pump.

The borehole has been lined with a PVC casing to lessen the risk of collapse and 2 x 5,000-litre storage tanks are on site, as well as two taps – one inside the school grounds and the other outside for community access.

Due to the water testing results showing elevated levels of coliform bacteria and to provide

safer and better-quality water, 4 x UV lights have been installed to kill the bacteria. However, it is recommended that water be boiled for drinking.

The perfect partnership

The partnership between Gift of the Givers and Bonitas began in 2018, the key objective is to provide relief to the most vulnerable and marginalised communities, specifically in the field of healthcare interventions.

Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas says, “It’s wonderful to be able to make a difference in the lives of the villagers of Cwebeni. This precious resource is essential to every aspect of life. Water provides the chance for a brighter, healthier future and no one should be denied this fundamental right.

“This project – and others - rolled out with Gift of the Givers, reinforces our commitment to being the medical aid for South Africa. It’s the perfect partnership, as we have the same passion and drive to assist where it is needed most. We have over 65 000 members based in the Eastern Cape and so are pleased to support this Province, in a small but meaningful way and help change lives.”

Impacting lives

“We are so grateful to Gift of the Givers and Bonitas for undertaking this project,” says Duna. “Life has been tough, especially during the winter but we’re so happy that we now have a borehole and access to running water within the village. It is going to make the lives of our community so much easier.”

Dr Sooliman says, “The simple act of turning on a tap and seeing water flowing, inspires hope and possibility for a more prosperous life.”

Future investment

Bonitas has committed to continuing to work with Gift of the Givers on projects that help impact the lives of vulnerable and marginalised communities, with a bias towards health interventions and access to clean water.



