The Bonitas Top Broker Awards: Recognising partnerships and performance

The Bonitas Medical Fund ‘Top Broker Awards’, now in its third year, was held at a black-tie event in Sandton on Friday to celebrate the brokers, financial advisors and brokerages who continue to play a pivotal role in the growth and success of the scheme.

AlexForbes took the Bonitas Top Broker of the Year Award, seen accepting the Award are Mohammed Jajbhay (AlexForbes), Nedine van Vuuren (Agile Alternative Business Solutions), Tracy Janssens (AlexForbes), Renila Wiese (Agile), Fazlin Swanepoel (AlexForbes), Lee Callakoppen, principal officer at Bonitas, Portia Mahlalela (Alex Forbes), Kriban Moonsamy and Jacques van der Merwe (both Agile)

"As a leader in the medical scheme industry, we have been unapologetically bold in our approach," says Lee Callakoppen, principal officer. "This has allowed us to implement significant enhancements during the tough conditions faced by the medical scheme industry. It’s in our DNA to consistently improve and connect with our stakeholders.

"Today, I can proudly share that Bonitas successfully enrolled over 55,000 new principal members in 2024, a trajectory that continued into 2025. In fact, we saw the highest ever January take-on in the history of the Scheme, with over 13 000 families enrolled."

He continued: "Many of you have walked a long journey with the scheme and we value your partnership, insights and collaboration. That is what the Bonitas Broker Awards are all about, acknowledging your dedication, expertise and unwavering commitment and thanking you for the role you have played in supporting us.

"The calibre of brokerages shortlisted for the 2025 Broker Awards is the best in the business. The winners continue to demonstrate the attitude necessary to drive a high-performance culture and show the tenacity to exceed all expectations."

Honouring excellence

A total of 28 awards were presented across a range of categories and tiers, each evaluated by Bonitas actuaries and independent consultants. These awards ranged from Top Broker of the Year and the Most Sustainable Book to Broker Performance Awards (bronze, silver gold and platinum), recognising performance based on new principal members signed up during 2024.

The 2024 winners of the Bonitas Brokers Awards are:

Bonitas Top Broker of the Year: AlexForbes

Most Sustainable Book: Avoir Corporate Healthcare

Best Net Growth for 2023: Hippo Advisory Services

New Performing Broker: Wynsam Wealth

Other winners include: Timintsu Consulting Agency, Medsafu Brokers, PSG Employee Benefits, Willis South Africa, Succession Financial Planning, Liberty Group, Securitas Financial Group, Classique Medical Aid Consultants, Sanlam Life Insurance, Care Medical Aid Consultants, Mercer Marsh, Prism Employee Benefits, Curemed Health and Wealth Consultants, Moso Consulting Services, NMG, Optivest Health Services, AON, Simeka Health and ASI.

Liberty Group, Avoir Corporate Healthcare and AlexForbes took home two awards each.

Commitment to partnership

"With the healthcare landscape evolving, your role as trusted advisors is more important than ever," reiterated Callakoppen. "Members rely on you to navigate this ever-changing terrain. You empower individuals and corporates to make informed decisions that directly impact their health and wellbeing. Today we reaffirm our commitment to working alongside you, ensuring you have the tools, resources and support needed to continue excelling.

"We look forward to another year of partnership, progress and making a meaningful difference, together. Here’s to another year of collaboration, success and elevating healthcare for all South Africans, through all life stages. Once again, congratulations to all the winners."



