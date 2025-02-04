Staying healthy during your pregnancy

Welcoming a new addition to the family is exciting but also a little daunting. Parents are anxious to make sure everything is done correctly to ensure the best start for their little one. Part of this preparation is also maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet, during the pregnancy, crucial for both the mother and developing baby.

Dr Themba Hadebe of Bonitas Medical Fund says that what you eat during your pregnancy directly affects foetal development. "A diet rich in vitamins, minerals and other key nutrients can help ensure a healthy pregnancy outcome. Proper nutrition supports the development of your baby’s brain, bones and organs. It also aids in building the placenta, which supplies the baby with oxygen and nutrients."

He advises eating a balanced diet that includes a variety of food groups, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and healthy fats. Each offers unique benefits that support both maternal health and foetal growth.

What foods should I be eating?

Bearing in mind that you may feel nauseous in the beginning and not be able to eat certain foods and may have cravings for others, as far as possible try to follow a balanced diet, rich in nutrients. Foods you should include in your diet are dairy products, such as milk and yoghurt, as they provide extra protein, calcium and probiotics. Legumes, such as lentils and soybeans, are other good foods to include as they contain protein, fibre and folate, which is particularly important during pregnancy.

Sweet potatoes, which are high in vitamin A and fibre, are also a good addition to your shopping list. Other wholesome foods include eggs, broccoli, lean meat and berries.

"During pregnancy your vitamin and mineral needs will change," say Dr Hadebe. "And although a heathy diet should supply most of the vitamins and minerals needed, often healthcare professionals suggest prenatal vitamins as a good way to supplement and cover nutritional gaps, even though they don’t replace a healthy lifestyle and diet."

What vitamins and minerals are essential and why?

Folic acid: Or folate helps prevent neural tube defects, such as spina bifida and supports the development of the baby's brain and spine.

Or folate helps prevent neural tube defects, such as spina bifida and supports the development of the baby's brain and spine. Iron: Supports healthy growth and helps prevent anaemia by ensuring that blood (in both mom and baby) carries oxygen effectively. Iron-rich foods like lean meats, beans and spinach can help, but most pregnant women need an iron supplement to meet the increased demands.

Supports healthy growth and helps prevent anaemia by ensuring that blood (in both mom and baby) carries oxygen effectively. Iron-rich foods like lean meats, beans and spinach can help, but most pregnant women need an iron supplement to meet the increased demands. Calcium: Calcium supports the development of the baby’s bones and teeth. If the mother’s calcium intake is inadequate, the baby will draw from the mother’s stores, potentially weakening her bones. Dairy products and leafy greens are great sources of calcium.

Calcium supports the development of the baby’s bones and teeth. If the mother’s calcium intake is inadequate, the baby will draw from the mother’s stores, potentially weakening her bones. Dairy products and leafy greens are great sources of calcium. Vitamin D: Aids in calcium absorption and supports the baby’s bone health. Exposure to sunlight and foods like fortified dairy and fatty fish (salmon, mackerel) can help ensure adequate vitamin D levels.

Aids in calcium absorption and supports the baby’s bone health. Exposure to sunlight and foods like fortified dairy and fatty fish (salmon, mackerel) can help ensure adequate vitamin D levels. Omega-3 fatty acids: These essential fats, found in fatty fish, like salmon and also flaxseeds, support the baby’s brain and eye development. Omega-3s can also help reduce the risk of preterm birth.

These essential fats, found in fatty fish, like salmon and also flaxseeds, support the baby’s brain and eye development. Omega-3s can also help reduce the risk of preterm birth. Vitamin C: Helps with iron absorption and boosts the immune system. It can be found in citrus fruits, strawberries, bell peppers and broccoli.

Helps with iron absorption and boosts the immune system. It can be found in citrus fruits, strawberries, bell peppers and broccoli. Iodine: Essential for the production of thyroid hormones that regulate the development of the foetal brain and nervous system. You will need more iodine than usual when you're pregnant or breastfeeding. Iodine can be found in dairy products, eggs and seafood.

"Getting the correct micronutrients is essential for a healthy pregnancy and best possible development of your baby," says Dr Hadebe. "Deficiencies can lead to complications such as hypertension and low birth weight which is why prenatal supplements are often prescribed. However, it is important not to exceed the recommended dosages. Consult your doctor or gynae before starting any supplements, they will help determine the appropriate dose for your individual needs."

In additional to a balanced diet, Dr Hadebe also recommends you exercise regularly – it’s a great way to stay in shape, boost your mental health and releases ‘feel good’ endorphins. In addition to maintain a healthy lifestyle, cut out alcohol and nicotine, cut down on caffeine and find way to manage your stress levels.

As part of the Bonitas Maternity Programme, the scheme allows its members R195* per month for antenatal vitamins during pregnancy.

*Plan dependant.



