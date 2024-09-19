New appointments at Bonitas Medical Fund

Vurhonga Rikhotso has been appointed the new chief financial officer (CFO), effective 1 February. She takes over from CFO Luke Woodhouse, whose contract has ended. However, to ensure a streamline handover process, he will continue to consult until the end of June 2025.

Vurhonga Rikhotso, newly appointed CFO at Bonitas

Rikhotso is an accomplished and results-driven chartered accountant with 16 years’ experience in both the public and private sectors. Her expertise spans financial reporting, risk management and strategic leadership. She has a proven track record in governance and financial oversight, having held leadership roles in organisations such as Transnet and the auditor general of South Africa. She also served on the board of Bonitas, where she was instrumental in providing strategic oversight and promoting financial stewardship.

Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas says: "Vurhonga’s appointment aligns with our continued focus on transformation and securing leadership excellence to drive Bonitas’ strategic goals and financial sustainability."

Shane Perumal, promoted to COO at Bonitas

Shane Perumal, currently head of operations, has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO) also effective 1 February. With over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry and a master of business administration (MBA) specialising in healthcare management, Perumal has driven operational effectiveness and optimised business processes within the scheme.

"We are delighted to have a new CFO and COO on board and look forward to the continued success of the scheme, as we evolve to meet the needs of our members," said Callakoppen. "We thank Woodhouse for his excellent stewardship of the financial business and wish him well in his new venture. We know Rikhotso will continue to guide our financial operations to maintain our sustainability and Perumal’s expertise will strengthen our service offering."



