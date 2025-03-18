Transforming healthcare through partnerships

Last Wednesday (5 March) the community of Boitekong and surrounding areas had cause for celebration, as a newly renovated clinic and vital borehole project were officially handed over. This transformative initiative was made possible through a strategic partnership between Gift of the Givers (GOTG), Sibanye-Stillwater Mining Company, and the Department of Health and Bonitas Medical Fund.

The power of partnerships: Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas Medical Fund shaking hands with Sello Lehari, MEC for Health in the North West at the Boitekong Community Health Centre Clinic. Bonginkosi Ngqulunga, senior vice president, Rustenburg Operation of Sibanye-Stillwater Mining Company looks on (middle).

A much-needed healthcare revamp

The Boitekong Community Health Centre Clinic, located in Rustenburg, North West Province, opened in 1994 providing a wide range of healthcare services to the local community. However, after 30 years of service, the clinic was in desperate need of some modernisation and renovations to continue delivering quality healthcare.

A plea for assistance mobilised the GOTG and Sibanye-Stillwater to assess the clinic’s needs. The GOTG construction team then formulated an ambitious plan for a complete overhaul, upgrade and renovation of Block B of the clinic, all aimed at improving the healthcare infrastructure and ensuring the provision of better services to the community.

This intervention is part of a R25m investment by Sibanye-Stillwater, which includes the upgrading of schools and clinics, the drilling of boreholes and the installation of Astroturf sports fields in local communities.

Water: The lifeline of healthcare

Beyond the need for renovations, the clinic faced another problem, an unreliable supply of quality water, essential for its daily operations and patient needs. Recognising this challenge, GOTG explored the feasibility of drilling a borehole and approached Bonitas for funding as part of the Scheme’s ongoing commitment to community upliftment.

In December, drilling began and soon water was discovered, yielding 3,500 kilolitres of water per hour. To ensure the safety of this water, it was tested using The South African National Standard (SANS) 241, a specification for potable water quality. In addition, an advanced ultraviolet purification system was installed, using 4 x high-intensity UV lights to eliminate any bacteria or contamination. Storage tanks have also been installed on-site to guarantee a consistent water supply.

The Boitekong Community Healthcare Centre is now the fourth facility to benefit from the partnership between GOTG and Bonitas in delivering clean water solutions to healthcare facilities and communities. Previous successful projects include Fort Beaufort Hospital, Cwebeni Village in the Eastern Cape and Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria. These boreholes supply essential water to hospitals, clinics and communities, alleviating water scarcity and ensuring that medical institutions have uninterrupted access to this vital resource.

Sustainable water supply for Boitekong Community Health Centre: Lee Callakoppen,of Bonitas at the opening of the borehole project by Sello Lehari, MEC for Health in the North West

Strategic sponsorships

"Partnerships are invaluable in driving real change and improving lives," says Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas. "I thank Gift of the Givers, our strategic sponsorship partner and Sibanye-Stillwater, one of our key corporate stakeholders, for making this project a reality.

"As the medical aid for South Africa, we aim to make quality healthcare more accessible and clean water can definitely assist in driving this. Bonitas has a long heritage and strong presence in the mining sector, covering over 40,000 members so this project is very close to our hearts. Over the years, we have built a strong relationship with the team at Sibanye-Stillwater as one of our key corporate pay points and continue to look for ways to support our mining communities. This borehole project is an indication of what can be achieved when collective efforts and shared visions come together.

“It is both an honour and privilege to give back to the mining community, individuals who work tirelessly each day under extreme conditions. We look after the healthcare needs of over 6,000 families in the area, so it is wonderful to be able to provide another layer of care to their community.”

Water is the essence of life

“Access to clean was not just a necessity, it is a fundamental human right and the very essence of life,” says Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers. ‘Without clean water communities face huge hardships, including the spread of diseases, poor sanitation and malnutrition. The dignity of every human being is closely tied to being able to access clean water.

“We know what a difference a reliable water supply can make in a healthcare facility. Alongside new technology and a cleaner, safer environment we are ensuring that healthcare professionals and patients receive the care they deserve. We are grateful to Sibanye-Stillwater and Bonitas for making this all possible.”



