Bonitas and GOTG: The partnership that keeps on giving

‘You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.’

Turning on the taps with Gift of the Givers and Bonitas

A partnership which began in 2018 between Bonitas Medical Fund and Gift of the Givers (GOTG), is being substantially bolstered for 2025. Once again, the purpose is to provide relief to the most vulnerable and marginalised communities, specifically in the field of healthcare interventions.

Additional funds and support will be channelled into three projects: Upgrades to Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) outside Pretoria and borehole projects at Cwebeni Junior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape and Boitekong Community Health Centre Clinic in Rustenburg.

A village without water

Water at Cwebeni

Cwebeni, in the Eastern Cape, does not have access to clean water, sanitation and road infrastructure. Locals, including the elderly, walk up to 5km every day including a narrow and treacherous path with buckets to get water from a water hole they share with the livestock. The activation of the borehole on 21 November transformed the lives of the community.

Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas says: "We have over 65,000 members based in the Eastern Cape and so are pleased to support this province, in a small but meaningful way and help change lives. We continue to assist in the social upliftment of South Africans, particularly in the healthcare space. And who better to partner with than GOTG, the leading global philanthropic organisation? Together with GOTG, we have instigated and carried out a number of projects, from smaller, proactive interventions by repairing healthcare facilities following the floods in KwaZulu-Natal."

Over the past few years some of the key strategic projects include:

An audiology screening programme to screen 16,000 school children for hearing disabilities (2022/2023)



University of KwaZulu-Natal bursary programme for final year medical students who were struggling financially (2023/2024)



Borehole projects to provide various facilities in dire need of a supply of clean water (2023/2024)

Boreholes to access fresh water – the elixir of life

This saw boreholes established at the Kalafong Hospital (Gauteng), Tower Hospital (Free State), Cwebeni (Eastern Cape) and Sibanye Clinic (Rustenburg).

Bringing water to the teaching hospital

"The projects to date have had a marked impact on the relevant communities," Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says. "We know what a difference this consistent water supply has made to amongst others, Kalafong Hospital. after the activation of the borehole. After all, clean water is life and clean water is health. We look forward to our continued partnership with Bonitas, always with the health and wellness of South Africans being the priority."

The borehole at Kalafong Hospital currently yields 8,000 litres per hour and is literally a fountain of life for this healthcare facility. The 150,000 litres yielded a day constitutes over half of the hospital’s daily consumption.

Makgatho Health Sciences University upgrades

Upgrades to the SMU is the only dedicated Health Sciences University in the country and known for its academic excellence. In a groundbreaking achievement, coinciding with its 10th anniversary, it solidified its position as one of South Africa's leading higher education institutions by securing the 10th spot in the prestigious Times Higher Education, in the World University Rankings 2025.

The funds will be used to upgrade safety and security to ensure access to a safe campus for students and staff as well as equipment upgrades to the clinic and an emergency vehicle.

Individual commitment to a group effort

"This and the other projects carried out together with GOTG, align with the scheme’s commitment to being the medical aid for South Africa,’ says Callakoppen. ‘Our partnership with GOTG is perfectly aligned – we are both passionate about upliftment and, while GOTG identifies areas of need, we help ensure the projects can be initiated and completed.

"We will continue driving the enhancement of the next generation of healthcare professionals in South Africa and support access to alternative solutions for water provision for healthcare facilities."



