Crocs’ Menlyn store gets a revamp, celebrates 16 years

The Crocs Menlyn store celebrated its 16th year bringing one-of-a-kind shoe styles and accessories to customers with a store revamp.

Image supplied

On 9 May 2024, 50 content creators and media personalities were invited to a personalised shopping experience while exploring the newly refurbished store.

The renovated global concept to launch in Pretoria reveals a space that features sleek, sophisticated, and daring new designs from the iconic global footwear brand allowing the product to be the main feature for our consumers shopping experience.

The new store setup simplifies a customer’s selection process, making it effortless for shoppers to find the perfect pair that resonates with their individual style and personality.

Along the walls, Crocs lined display hangers, featuring trend-setting designs and the latest collections to help guests ‘revamp’ their style.

Standout kicks of the day included the Dylan Platform Clogs, a modern alternative to the Classic Clogs collection; the Classic Lined Clog range, which remains a winter favourite; the Stomp Fisherman, perfect for running errands in style; the Echo and All-Terrain collection for the more adventure-seeking soul; and the Mellow collection that lets you sink into comfort.

In true Crocs style, guests were encouraged to unleash their creativity by customising their purchases with Crocs' beloved Jibbitz charms. With their chosen pair of Crocs in hand, guests headed to the unique Jibbitz charm personalisation station and exciting Jibbitz™ pack displays to browse an array of playful charms.

From quirky symbols to heartfelt expressions, each charm served as a unique reflection of its wearer, allowing guests to make their mark in style.