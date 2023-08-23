CK Birla Healthcare's $150m funding bid to boost India's medical sector

CK Birla Healthcare - a division of the CK Birla group, a multi-sector conglomerate based in India, which operates in healthcare, technology, automotive, and other industries - is planning to raise $150m to support its expansion efforts in India.

Source: 123RF.

CK Birla Healthcare is reportedly selling a minority stake, with sources indicating that Kotak Mahindra Capital has been engaged to oversee the fundraising.

The company is in discussions with both domestic and international investors, though the size of the stake remains unknown.

A CK Birla Healthcare spokesperson declined to provide any comment on the matter.

This move is part of a broader trend of increased investment in India's healthcare infrastructure, which has seen significant growth in response to rising demand for medical services across the country.

The company aims to expand its network of healthcare facilities and improve accessibility to high-quality healthcare services.

The funding is expected to help CK Birla Healthcare enhance its offerings, which currently include hospitals and specialised centres focusing on women's health, fertility, and paediatric care​.

CK Birla Healthcare currently operates five hospitals across Gurugram, Delhi, Kolkata, and Jaipur, along with its Birla IVF clinics, which consist of 37 centres nationwide.

Major facilities include the 440-bed Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), the 150-bed BM Birla Heart Research Centre in Kolkata, and the 230-bed Rukmani Birla Hospital in Jaipur.

The company has outlined aggressive growth plans, aiming to establish 15 additional hospitals, each with 80 to 100 beds, in the near future.