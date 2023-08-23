BRICS2023: India's PM proposes traditional medicine repository

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the Brics member countries to consider cultivating a repository of traditional medicines.

He addressed the Brics2023 Summit in Johannesburg, where the Brics leaders discussed the group's future vision.

Modi advocated for greater consolidation and co-operation among Brics members, particularly in space research, where he proposed initiating a consortium on satellites. In the field of technology and education, he suggested establishing a group think tank to address the skills transfer needs of rural youth. His proposal for a traditional-medicines repository aligns with these efforts

Modi did not elaborate on the details of such a repository, however he is well known for opening the World Health Organization Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat in April last year.

The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is a global project; Its primary objective is to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology The centre highlights the potential of traditional medicine and utilises technological advancements to promote its safe and effective use.

As part of WHO’s overall traditional medicine strategy, it has a strategic focus on evidence and learning, data and analytics, sustainability and equity, and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health and sustainable development.

South Africa's enthusiastic support

SA President, Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed Modi’s proposal of a traditional medicines repository at Brics2023.

“We have a very big community of people who are involved in traditional medicine here in South Africa. So we're willing to co-operate and I'm sure the same sentiment lies with all other members of Brics.”

According to the latest research by WHO, 80% of the world’s population use traditional medicines.

They are the foundation for many modern medicines.

Some 40% of the approved pharmaceutical products in use today come from natural substances like tree bark and plant roots.

“You will find great support for this amongst all of us,” Ramaphosa added. “It would be good to heal all our ailments traditionally and to not just continue being dependent on Western medicine.”

