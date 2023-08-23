Self-care workshops highlight the beauty of cancer patients

Icon Oncology awards R100k grant to Look Good Feel Better to provide a much-needed lifeline to those in need.

Icon Oncology has partnered with Look Good Feel Better South Africa, a national NGO that hosts self-care workshops for people living with cancer. The collaboration will benefit uninsured cancer patients from state hospitals and aims to help them with the appearance side-effects of cancer treatment.

Any cancer diagnosis is a traumatic experience which not only affects the physical health but also the emotional and mental wellbeing of patients. The physical impact of the disease often only shows once treatment begins.

Our partnership with Icon Oncology marks a significant stride towards a future where every woman and man fighting cancer can do so with grace, dignity, and the support they deserve.

– Yvette Powell, Look Good Feel Better

“We often hear from patients that the biggest realisation of a cancer diagnosis is the moment they experience appearance-related side effects and sadly, many patients have little resources to mitigate these. With this exciting partnership with Look Good Feel Better, we are able to contribute towards making a positive impact on the lives of people living with cancer by uplifting and empowering them during their cancer journey,” says Beverley Sebastian, who heads the socio-economic development committee at Icon Oncology.

Restoring the self-image and confidence of cancer patients

“We are thrilled about this collaboration as it allows Look Good Feel Better to be at the forefront of helping brave cancer patients. By offering specialised support, guidance, and resources, we aim to enhance their self-confidence and help them regain a sense of normalcy in their lives,” comments Yvette Powell, managing director at Look Good Feel Better South Africa.

Helping to grow initiatives that make a tangible impact in the lives of cancer patients

Look Good Feel Better has been selected as the proud recipient of the Icon Oncology 2023 socio-economic development grant. The prestigious R100,000 grant enables the NGO to extend their reach and offer invaluable assistance to patients undergoing treatment at government hospitals throughout the country.

Receiving this grant plays a pivotal role in bolstering Look Good Feel Better’s efforts in organising workshops, creating educational materials, and offering personalised consultations for patients as to suitable skincare, makeup, wigs, and other techniques to help them feel their best, both physically and emotionally.

Studies have shown that individuals with cancer who receive assistance in addressing their emotional and mental well-being exhibit greater resilience and cope more effectively with their treatment journey. Most cancer specialists embrace a holistic approach to treatment which includes offering psychosocial support to patients.



