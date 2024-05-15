City Lodge Hotels' Clifford Ross inducted into FEDHASA Hall of Fame

City Lodge Hotels celebrates former CEO Clifford Ross's induction into the prestigious, inaugural Hospitality Hall of Fame by the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (FEDHASA). The award is well-deserved recognition for his remarkable contribution to the group and industry during his illustrious career.

City Lodge Hotels former CEO Clifford Ross

FEDHASA launched the awards to honour excellence and celebrate talent and dedication of hospitality professionals, as it marks its 75th anniversary as “the voice of hospitality in South Africa”.

Professional collaboration

Clifford joined City Lodge Hotels in 1987 and served until his early retirement in 2018 due to ill health, progressing from general manager to operations director, managing director, and finally chief executive officer.

During his long career, Clifford was involved with several associations focused on shaping, guiding, and promoting the hospitality industry, including serving as FEDHASA deputy chairman. He credits the collaboration, camaraderie, and professionalism of associations with helping boost his career and giving opportunities to mentor others.

He says, “I started at the bottom in this industry in 1974, training in the kitchen and washing pots. It was so important that I got involved with industry associations to help me grow. Hospitality stands proud in everything it does and needs to be led by a body like FEDHASA, which recognises people with leadership potential in all fields of hoteliering.”

“With these new awards, FEDHASA has identified a new generation of people who are building their careers for the betterment of this industry, and rewarding them, as they so rightly deserve. I am very honoured by this recognition bestowed upon me and, by extension, City Lodge Hotels,” he continues.

“Being part of FEDHASA gives one insight into the challenges and opportunities across hospitality, as it contributes to other industry bodies including the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA), the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), the Southern African Tourism Services Association (SATSA), and others. I loved sitting on those boards, giving guidance and informing meetings of the industry itself,” he notes.

Government connections

With FEDHASA as the industry's voice, its board deals directly with government. Through FEDHASA, Clifford worked with several tourism ministers as well as ministers of other key, interconnected departments on issues impacting tourism like Black Economic Empowerment, hotel grading, and smoking legislation.

Team effort

"There is always a team behind awards," says Clifford, congratulating the City Lodge Hotels managers recognised as runners-up:

General Manager Hotel: Ian Laughland at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport



Ian Laughland at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport Facilities Manager of the Year: Raymond Cripps at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport



Raymond Cripps at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport Culinary Excellence: Trevor Boyd, general manager: food and beverage operations

“These are fantastic team members, professionals with direction and purpose, keen to be the best in their field of management. Through recognition like this we are going to entice the younger generation to become something bigger and better in this industry, and to give back,” enthuses Clifford.

Team building and mentorship are integral to City Lodge Hotels' approach to grow leaders passionate about the industry and brand. One of its initiatives is the Accelerated Development and Deployment Program which identifies and fast-tracks team members with strong management potential. The group also drives personalised employee development through, among other initiatives, in-house training programmes and internships.

"After this industry's recent challenges, this new momentum from FEDHASA reviving its awards is needed. Ultimately, our valued guests will benefit," he concludes.